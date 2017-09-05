Perks Of Being Aamir Khan's Manager, As Revealed By Secret Superstar Director Advait Chandan "When he suggested it (asked me if I wanted to manage his work), I was like 'Ye toh lottery lag gayi (It was like winning a lottery)," said Advait Chandan

Aamir Khan has been evaluated by foreign media as the King of the Bollywood Khans (the others being Shah Rukh and Salman) for smashing records at the box office. Ever wondered how it is to work with the 52-year-old superstar who has a fair bit of reputation for being 'The Perfectionist'? Advait Chandan, who has now directed Aamir Khan in upcoming movie Secret Superstar , shared his experience of working as Aamir's manager. Before putting on the director's hat, Advait has assisted Aamir in films like(2007) and(2010) as part of Aamir Khan Productions.Talking to news agency IANS, Advait revealed during the making of(released in 2010), Aamir asked him to come on board as his manager. "When he suggested it (asked me if I wanted to manage his work), I was like '(It was like winning a lottery).""The thing is when you're working with him, and you're managing his work and diary, you're getting to spend time with one of the most powerful producers and actors in the country," Advait added.Advait confessed that being Aamir's manager was actually doubling up as a "calendar" but the perks were too many . "I could rehearse with him, give him cues, I love photography so I would get my camera and shoot him sometimes, I would be in marketing meetings where I could give suggestions. So, I got a lot of chances as it was all still within the industry and within the gambit of films," IANS quoted Advait as saying. "It was a great vantage point and an entry into how a producer of his level functions... Managing him was like a full lottery ticket," he added.Also starringactress Zaira Wasim,is Advait's debut project as a director.tracks the story of a Muslim girl who aspires to be a superstar but ends up being an anonymous singing sensation on the Internet. Aamir Khan plays a producer in the movie.is scheduled to arrive on October 19.(With IANS inputs)