Pehredaar Piya Ki Moved Out Of Prime Time After Petition To Smriti Irani

That petition to Smriti Irani appears to have worked, somewhat. Controversial TV series Pehredaar Piya Ki won't be taken off air, as the petition demanded, but will now run at a later hour and also have to carry a disclaimer. The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council or BCCC, the watchdog for all non-news content on Indian television, has asked Sony, the channel that airs, to push the show's slot from 8.30 pm to 10 pm, reports news agency PTI. The series will also need to carry a scrolling disclaimer stating that it is fictional and does not promote child marriage, PTI reports.'s premise - in which a nine-year-old boy is married to an 18-year-old woman - provoked angry and outraged responses when it began airing in July. The BCCC reportedly intervened at the behest of the Information and Broadcasting ministry after minister Smriti Irani was petitioned to ban the show. "Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse in the viewers mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such TV serials," said the petition, which is currently at almost a lakh-and-a-half signatures.Earlier this week, producers of the show said they would argue their case in the event of official communication. "We have not received anything yet. As and when we receive it (instructions from the ministry), we will reply to it. We will explain our point of view. We know what we have made and we are confident about our show. Anything that will come to us we will respect and obey it. If they want to monitor the show or watch it, it is okay," Sumeet Mittal, one of the makers, told PTI.has been widely mocked and denounced as regressive on social media. Actor Karan Wahi urged the show's makers not to "sell stupidity." The show's cast have, however, defended the plot line. Actress Tejaswi Prakash, who plays the 18-year-old bride Diya, told news agency IANS , "I think it's really progressive. But again, a lot of people believe in judging a book by its cover. They love being judgmental and people have nothing better to do than judging somebody else's work. Then okay, what can I do?"Actor Suyyash Rai responded to Karan Wahi's attack on Instagram, stating, "Whatever Karan Wahi said it's his point of view and no one can question him neither me nor you guys. But this doesn't change the fact that we, the whole team of Pehredaar Piya Ki love this show and we all have worked really hard for it."(With PTI inputs)