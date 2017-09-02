Pehredaar Piya Ki Actress Approached For Bigg Boss 11. Here's Her Answer

Pehredaar Piya Ki lead actress Tejasswi Prakash was reportedly approached by the makers of controversial reality show Bigg Boss for participation in the upcoming season. Speaking to India Forums, the 25-year-old actress said: "Yes I have been approached for the show, but I am not too sure about it." Tejasswi returned to the small screen with Pehredaar Piya Ki (after Swaragini), which was taken off air prematurely due to its controversial content, where an 18-year-old woman (played by Tejasswi) marries a 10-year-old boy (Afaan Khan). Sony TV, which aired the show, released a statement shortly after the show ended, in which they said the creative team is working on a new story with the same star cast. Tejasswi cited the new show as the reason why she may not be able to participate in Bigg Boss 11. "With a new show being reworked for Sony TV already, I don't think I'll be really available for the show," she told India Forums.
Highlights
- I am not too sure about it: Tejasswi on Bigg Boss
- Twitter thinks Bigg Boss is not Tejasswi's 'cup of tea'
- Pehredaar Piya Ki was taken off air due to its controversial content
Tejasswi's probable entry in Bigg Boss generated quite a buzz on Twitter. Some users said that they want to see the Swaragini actress on the small screen again but not on Bigg Boss others don't care which show she chooses for her comeback.
We miss her onscreen, want her back onscreen, bt not in BB— R.I.T.U (@i_rituuuu) September 1, 2017
but we are sure she will not do it big boss is not her cup of tea #Tejasswiprakash— ANKITA AGRAWAL (@anki_delhi) September 1, 2017
Eagerly waiting for her new show #TejasswiPrakash— Ragini (@TejaRagini) September 2, 2017
I will support her be on any show...— Shri (@Shri6118) September 1, 2017
I am dying to see her again on-screen. Egerly waiting for my Teju's come back— Jaya (@ssjaii) September 1, 2017
Pehredaar Piya Kiaired for a few weeks before it ended after a petition to ban the show was sent to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani. At first the show's time slot was changed and the makers were asked to run a disclaimer, stating that the show does not promote the concept of child marriage.
A few days later, the makers released a statement saying: "We are pulling off our programme Pehredaar Piya Ki from television. While we understand that the decision to end this serial will be disappointing to those whose creative energies are vested in it, namely, its crew and cast, we (as a channel) are convinced that we will be better served by focusing instead on developing viewer interest in our upcoming, new shows."