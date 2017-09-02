Pehredaar Piya Ki Actress Approached For Bigg Boss 11. Here's Her Answer

Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Pehredaar Piya Ki . (Image courtesy: Tejasswi Prakash )

Highlights I am not too sure about it: Tejasswi on Bigg Boss Twitter thinks Bigg Boss is not Tejasswi's 'cup of tea' Pehredaar Piya Ki was taken off air due to its controversial content

We miss her onscreen, want her back onscreen, bt not in BB — R.I.T.U (@i_rituuuu) September 1, 2017

but we are sure she will not do it big boss is not her cup of tea #Tejasswiprakash — ANKITA AGRAWAL (@anki_delhi) September 1, 2017

Eagerly waiting for her new show #TejasswiPrakash — Ragini (@TejaRagini) September 2, 2017

I will support her be on any show... — Shri (@Shri6118) September 1, 2017