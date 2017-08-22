Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Trailer: It's Rishi Kapoor Vs Paresh Rawal Rishi Kapoor shared the trailer of his forthcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Vir Das, Payal Ghosh and Prem Chopra, on Twitter today

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT A still from Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi trailer New Delhi: Highlights The film has been directed by Sanjay Chhel Mr Kapoor and Mr Rawal will reunite onscreen after a gap of 20 years The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 15 Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Vir Das, Payal Ghosh and Prem Chopra, on Twitter today. The two-and-half minute trailer shows how Hasmukh Patel (Mr Rawal), who is a devout Gujarati, and Guggi Tandon, who is a lively Punjabi, cannot stand each other. However, their children (Vir Das and Payal Ghosh) fall in love, after which the drama between the two families begins. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi has been directed by Sanjay Chhel and produced by Bharat Patel. Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal will be reuniting onscreen after a gap of 20 years. They last featured together in 1993 movie Damini.



Watch the trailer of Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi here:





Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 15.



Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Kapoor & Sons, co-starring Ratna Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt. After Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, the 64-year-old actor will feature in



Paresh Rawal was last seen in Ashwni Dhir's Guest Iin London. The film, which was a sequel to 2010 movie Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, also starred Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda and Tanvi Azmi.



After Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, Mr Rawal will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai.



The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22.



Paresh Rawal will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt biopic.





