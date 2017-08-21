Partition: 1947 Banned In Pakistan, Reveals Gurinder Chadha. Why, Asks Twitter

Partition: 1947 is the Hindi version of Viceroy's House (courtesy humasqureshi )

Highlights 'It is unfortunate my film has been banned in Pakistan,' tweeted director 'It will always be the land of my ancestors,' she added Meanwhile, a review on Twitter said: 'Partition: 1947 is an awesome film'

It is unfortunate my film has been banned in Pakistan.it will always be the land of my ancestors. #Partition1947@humasqureshi@RelianceEnt - Gurinder Chadha OBE (@GurinderC) August 20, 2017

#history will be kind to me because i will write it" Winston Churchill. "history is written by the victors" @ViceroysHouse#Partition1947 - Gurinder Chadha OBE (@GurinderC) August 20, 2017

Seriously?#BannedInPakistan but why?!? Partition 1947 is an awesome film. @RelianceEnt plz confirm this! - Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) August 20, 2017