Parineeti Chopra's Postcard-Worthy Pics From Australia Light Up Twitter

Highlights
- Parineeti is currently in Australia and posting pictures on Twitter
- She's made pit stops at Brisbane, Sydney and Queensland already
- In a recent pic, Parineeti posed with dolphins in the backdrop
Parineeti appears visibly excited to have been part of so many adventures at once - her captions are proof of how thrilled she's been with each experience. "I've found my happy place! Dolphins jumping all around me! Couldnt believe what I was seeing. Couldnt control my emotions!" she wrote for her picture from Sea World on Gold Coast in Australia while another one said: "Indulged in the magical dining experience at Alchemy in Brisbane last night, a unique Australian dining experience with the best views of the Story Bridge."
Inside Parineeti Chopra's Australia diaries:
Found my happy place! DOLPHINS jumping all around me, didn't believe what I saw. So many exciting rides too! @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/StH0UJZVR5— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 13, 2017
DREAM COME TRUE!! Spotting humpback whales in their homes! Exhilarating and breathtaking @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/rDEkyrrFyd— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 13, 2017
Dining at @Alchemy_Bris nothing short of a magical experience @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/HStNOStJN5— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 12, 2017
Exploring the heart of the city with a local @BrisbaneByBike@Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/l2m0CvmUlz— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 12, 2017
Filmy! #TourismBrandAmbassador#SeeAustralia@SanjanaBatra#GoharShaikhpic.twitter.com/D3rmSFKNGf— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 11, 2017
Walking out. Bye bye sydney! Next stop Brisbane #FriendOfAustralia#TourismBrandAmbassadorpic.twitter.com/jDuIhXdkU3— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 10, 2017
Happy girls are the prettiest! #ClicheChopra#FriendOfAustralia#TourismBrandAmbassadorpic.twitter.com/kiE4pNy62v— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 9, 2017
Earlier, social media trolls tracked down one of Parineeti's pictures from the trip, in which she poses with a koala. Parineeti, who was carrying the koala in her arms in the picture, was trolled for how the koala's paw was placed and also skinny-shamed for the way her face looked.
This little furball is just what I needed to kickstart my holiday in Brisbane, never miss a Koala cuddle @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/lU9t1CM3r3— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 11, 2017
This year, Parineeti Chopra featured in just one movie - Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal Again. Parineeti also has films like Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar and Namastey Canada in the pipeline, both starring Arjun Kapoor.