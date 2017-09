Parineeti Chopra's Postcard-Worthy Pics From Australia Light Up Twitter

Highlights Parineeti is currently in Australia and posting pictures on Twitter She's made pit stops at Brisbane, Sydney and Queensland already In a recent pic, Parineeti posed with dolphins in the backdrop

Found my happy place! DOLPHINS jumping all around me, didn't believe what I saw. So many exciting rides too! @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/StH0UJZVR5 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 13, 2017

DREAM COME TRUE!! Spotting humpback whales in their homes! Exhilarating and breathtaking @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/rDEkyrrFyd — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 13, 2017

This little furball is just what I needed to kickstart my holiday in Brisbane, never miss a Koala cuddle @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/lU9t1CM3r3 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 11, 2017

Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently making Australia look a lot more fabulous. She is in the island country, whose tourism brand ambassador she has become. Parineeti has all sorts of adventures on her vacation itinerary and is checking them off one by one. She has already cruised with humpback whales in the Australian waters and played with dolphins, had a date with a baby koala and enjoyed authentic Australian cuisine, cycled her way through the busy city life and grabbed a drink at the pubs at night. She's made pit stops at Brisbane, Sydney and Queensland already - we know all of this because she's filled up her social media with post-card like entries from Australia.Parineeti appears visibly excited to have been part of so many adventures at once - her captions are proof of how thrilled she's been with each experience. "I've found my happy place! Dolphins jumping all around me! Couldnt believe what I was seeing. Couldnt control my emotions!" she wrote for her picture from Sea World on Gold Coast in Australia while another one said: "Indulged in the magical dining experience at Alchemy in Brisbane last night, a unique Australian dining experience with the best views of the Story Bridge."Inside Parineeti Chopra's Australia diaries:Earlier, social media trolls tracked down one of Parineeti's pictures from the trip, in which she poses with a koala. Parineeti, who was carrying the koala in her arms in the picture, was trolled for how the koala's paw was placed and also skinny-shamed for the way her face looked.This year, Parineeti Chopra featured in just one movie -, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed. Parineeti also has films like Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar and Namastey Canada in the pipeline, both starring Arjun Kapoor.