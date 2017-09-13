Parineeti Chopra's Postcard-Worthy Pics From Australia Light Up Twitter

Highlights Parineeti is currently in Australia and posting pictures on Twitter She's made pit stops at Brisbane, Sydney and Queensland already In a recent pic, Parineeti posed with dolphins in the backdrop

Found my happy place! DOLPHINS jumping all around me, didn't believe what I saw. So many exciting rides too! @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/StH0UJZVR5 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 13, 2017

DREAM COME TRUE!! Spotting humpback whales in their homes! Exhilarating and breathtaking @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/rDEkyrrFyd — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 13, 2017

This little furball is just what I needed to kickstart my holiday in Brisbane, never miss a Koala cuddle @Queensland@Australiapic.twitter.com/lU9t1CM3r3 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 11, 2017