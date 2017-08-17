Parineeti Chopra Says There Is 'Less Pressure' In Multi-Starrer Films Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for Golmaal Again, said that she 'learnt a lot' while shooting for the film

Golmaal Again, told news agency PTI that she enjoys being a part of multi-starrer film. The Rohit Shetty-directed film is Parineeti's first multi-starrer and the actress said that she could go ahead and act without facing any performance anxiety. "Sometimes you feel less pressure as you know there are so many stars in the film. It's not you who is carrying the weight of the film on your shoulders. You can just concentrate on what you have to do and have fun with it," PTI quoted the 28-year-old actress as saying.



Parineeti Chopra also said that she 'learnt a lot' while shooting for Golmaal Again.



"It is my first multi-starrer. I got to know you can be in the frame with six-seven characters. The number can also go up to 10-15 till the climax. It was very different as I have mostly worked with one- two co-stars in one go. Also, a film like Golmaal requires different acting and dialogue delivery. I learnt a lot," PTI quoted the Shuddh Desi Romance actress as saying.



"It was a fangirl moment for me when I saw this group together. When the first Golmaal came out, I wasn't even planning to be an actor. Let alone thinking that one day I'll be a part of this franchise," she added.



Parineeti said that the rest of the cast members treated her like an equal co-star during the shoot.



"The moment I joined, they treated me like an equal co-star. I was a part of the gang. It became an equal relationship quickly," Parineeti told PTI.



"All of these people are mad - right from the director to the last crew member. The reason we are able to show all the fun onscreen is only because we have so much fun off-screen. I never thought I'll have so much fun on the set of a movie," she added.



Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise. The previous films from the Golmaal series are- Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010).



Golmaal Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh.



Parineeti Chopra last featured in Akshay Roy's Meri Pyaari Bindu, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.



Parineeti's other upcoming projects are- Namastey Canada.



(With PTI inputs)



