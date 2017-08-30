Parineeti Chopra Finds Ajay Devgn's Mimicry Amazing Parineeti Chopra, who will next feature in Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn, re-posted a hilarious video featuring Ajay Devgn

Love this man. Love this picture! @ajaydevgn #GolmaalAgain A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:16am PDT



Golmaal Again is Parineeti's first film with Ajay Devgn.



Actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently wrapped the shooting of, re-posted a hilarious video featuring Ajay Devgn on Wednesday. The video shared by Parineeti is from the sets of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film. In the video, a crew member fromcan be seen mimicking Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn, who is seen sitting by his side, is in a jovial mood and seems to be enjoying the act. Parineeti Chopra and Ajay Devgn will share screen space in Rohit Shetty's, which is the fourth installment in theseries. On the video, Parineeti wrote: "Hahahhaha amazing mimicry this is totally you." Have a look at the video and laugh a little:Recently, theactress shared an adorable picture of herself with Ajay Devgn, on Instagram. The picture is from the sets of their upcoming film Golmaal Again . On the picture, Parineeti wrote: "Love this man. Love this picture."is Parineeti's first film with Ajay Devgn. which also features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, has been directed by Milan Luthria. The film is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency. The film is all set to release on September 1.