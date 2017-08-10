Parineeti Chopra Discloses The Source Of Her Industry 'Gupshup' "I call him my box office India. He gives me all the 'gupshup' on the industry," said Parineeti

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again New Delhi: Highlights 'I can plan my life according to his information,' said Parineeti 'He is my trade guru,' she added 'I call him my box office India,' said Parineeti Golmaal Again has helped her keep updated with the crucial happenings of Bollywood. The actress Golmaal headliner Ajay Devgn, Parineeti said: "I call him my box office India. He gives me all the 'gupshup' on the industry. I always message or call him to know about any new film. I can plan my life according to his information. It's always correct. He is my trade guru," reported news agency IANS.



Talking about working with some of Bollywood's experienced names for Golmaal Again, Parineeti said: "First few days I was scared of Ajay and Rohit sir. They are like a family and have amazing tuning. It was like entering a new class and wondering 'Will they like me or not?' Ajay is like a kid, especially when he does songs. He doesn't enjoy dancing so, he would complain. But he would work hard also," reported IANS.



Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are known to pull the meanest of pranks on sets. Parineeti, who has had her fair share of embarrassment on the sets of Golmaal Again (courtesy the pranksters), also added: "I was told 'You have to be prepared for pranks during Golmaal shooting'. There is time, money spent on pranks. It's a separate department. I have been at the receiving end," she said.



in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Rohit Shetty's much-loved comedy series of films debuted in 2006 with Golmaal and continues with the fourth one. In between, he added Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 to the franchise. This also marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with Rohit Shetty.



Parineeti Chopra also has films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey Canada in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Baadshaho, releasing on September 1.



Golmaal Again is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali.



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Parineeti Chopra reveals that joining that cast of Rohit Shetty'shas helped her keep updated with the crucial happenings of Bollywood. The actress has joined the original Team Golmaal comprising names like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade - and one of them also doubles up as the actress' industry insider. Referring to Teamheadliner Ajay Devgn, Parineeti said: "I call him my box office India. He gives me all the '' on the industry. I always message or call him to know about any new film. I can plan my life according to his information. It's always correct. He is my trade guru," reported news agency IANS.Talking about working with some of Bollywood's experienced names for, Parineeti said: "First few days I was scared of Ajay and Rohit sir. They are like a family and have amazing tuning. It was like entering a new class and wondering 'Will they like me or not?' Ajay is like a kid, especially when he does songs. He doesn't enjoy dancing so, he would complain. But he would work hard also," reported IANS.Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are known to pull the meanest of pranks on sets. Parineeti, who has had her fair share of embarrassment on the sets of(courtesy the pranksters), also added: "I was told 'You have to be prepared for pranks duringshooting'. There is time, money spent on pranks. It's a separate department. I have been at the receiving end," she said. The cast of Golmaal Returns recently filmed the title song of the movie in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Rohit Shetty's much-loved comedy series of films debuted in 2006 withand continues with the fourth one. In between, he added(2008) andto the franchise. This also marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with Rohit Shetty.Parineeti Chopra also has films likeandin the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in, releasing on September 1.is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali.(With IANS inputs)