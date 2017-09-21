Palash Sen Directs Son Kinshuk In Short Film Jiya Jaye

Highlights Jiya Jaye is Palash Sen's first film as director The film's story is written by palash Sen's sister Dahlia "I have always wanted to make a musical film," said Palash Sen

Palash Sen is a director now. Thehitmaker debuted as director with short film, which was produced by Large Short Films. "This is an entirely new avenue for me and my band and I am glad that Large Short Films gave me the perfect opportunity and platform," Palash Sen told news agency IANS.is a love story set in Kashmir, which is written by Palash's sister Dahlia. "I am really excited to presentto our fans who have named themselves 'DHOOMERS'. The movie has a very emotional plot written by my sister Dahlia that was best expressed through music. I have always wanted to make a musical film using Euphoria songs," he told IANS.stars Palash's son Kinshuk in the lead role opposite Sahiba Bali. The film also stars Kashish Arora, Shahran Qayyoom, Rajat Bhattacharya, Rahul Khajuria, Mayas and Prisha.Watch the trailer ofTalking about his collaboration with Large Short Films, Palash Sen told IANS: "I am Euphoric about this partnership. It is an incredible platform for filmmakers, artists and actors who want to explore their creativity and take their work to newer mediums."Palash Sen is married to Delhi-based Shalini Sen and together they have a son named Kinshuk and daughter Kyra. Palash Sen has made popular albums likeand. Palash Sen has also featured in 2000 filmopposite Sushmita Sen. The film also starred Tabu and Sanjay Suri in lead roles.(With inputs from IANS)