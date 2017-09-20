Padmavati Logo Arrives With A Promise, Signed By Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor

Deepika Padukone made a delightful announcement about her much talked about new film today. "Rani Padnavati padhar rahe hai... kal subah suryoday ke saath," she tweeted on Wednesday along with the logo (of sorts) of the movie. Joining the PR drill were also her Padmavati co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, both of who tweeted the information poster back-to-back. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, period piece Padmavati is speculated to arrive in theatres in February next year. Deepika has been cast in the titular role as Rani Padmavati while Shahid plays her husband Raja Ratan Singh. Ranveer features as historic ruler Alauddin Khilji in the movie.
Highlights
- Padmavati is speculated to release in February next year
- Padmavati is Ranveer and Depika's third film with Bhansali
- Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor
रानी पद्मावती पधार रही हैं... कल सूर्योदय के साथ. #RaniPadmavatiArrivesTomorrow@Filmpadmavatipic.twitter.com/NoI97jIdIg— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) September 20, 2017
In case you have missed, more glimpses from the film's shoot have recently been shared on their Instagram page:
Padmavati went on floors last year and was reportedly chasing an October 20 deadline, something which seems a little bit of an impossible affair now. Padmavati has been delayed several times already. The sets of the movie in Kolhapur were attacked and torched in March, damaging valuable property, props and costumes. Earlier in January, Mr Bhansali was assaulted on the sets of the movie in Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort by a Rajput group called Karni Sena.
According to a report in DNA, Mr Bhansali is reportedly done with major portions of the movie. Certain action sequences and Ranveer's portions as the younger version of Alauddin Khilji are remaining so far: "A lot of the shoot is still left. The major chunk may have been shot, but some big action sequences are still left. Ranveer's portions as the young Alauddin Khilji, too, remain to be shot," a source told DNA.
Padmavati is the third time that Deepika and Ranveer will work together in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Padmavati marks Shahid's first project with each of his co-stars and also the director.