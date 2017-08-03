Padman First Look: Save This Date, Revealed By Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna said: "Pad-up and get ready for Padman." The film releases next year

Akshay Kumar in Padman. (Image courtesy: Twinkle Khanna) New Delhi: Highlights Twinkle Khanna produces Padman, in which Akshay plays the lead role The R Balki-directed Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte Padman is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham Padman is out. Twinkle Khanna shared the first poster of Padman, which features protagonist Akshay Kumar, who The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land) from Twinkle Khanna's last book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.



Pad-up and get ready for MrsFunnybones Movies and R. Balki's Padman -April 13,2018 @akshaykumar @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial @kriarj A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:50am PDT



Arunachalam Muruganantham revolutionised menstrual health for women who could not afford sanitary pads. Mr Muruganantham invented low cost sanitary pads after he learnt that his wife used rags and newspaper during her menstrual cycle. It took two years to get his experiments in order and in the process Mr Muruganantham family (sort of) disowned him and he was ostracized by his neighbours. But once he was successful, things fell into place for Arunachalam Muruganantham, who went on to deliver lectures on the subject.



Before Balki could adapt Arunachalam Muruganantham's life into a film Amit Virmani made a documentary on him titled Menstrual Man.



Meanwhile, Padman's lead actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which also deals with the lack of sanitation in (primarily) rural India. The film focusses on the importance of building toilets and the need to discourage open defecation.



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and will hit the screens on August 11.



