Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: Varun Dhawan Is Salman Khan's True Blue Judwaa Bhai Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: For folks who are absolutely desi at heart, Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 has perhaps been already added to their party playlist while we suggest zero the song in for the wedding festivities as well

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: A still from the song (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Varun dances with Taapsee, Jacqueline separately Anupam Kher also joins in with his own dance moves Neha Kakkar joins Anu Malik for the remix Judwaa 2 just arrived and arrived with such a bang, my god. Of course you know that the song is a reprised version of the famous Anu Malik one from the original 1997 track, featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. While you expect it to be somewhat similar with its predecessor, the song indeed is with slight rephrasing here and there. But Varun and his army - Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu - contribute to the altogether new look and feel of the song, which is now titled Oonchi Hai Building 2.0, of course. Neha Kakkar joins Anu Malik for the remix and we have no complains.



For folks who are absolutely desi at heart, Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 has perhaps been already added to their party playlist while we suggest zero the song in for the wedding festivities as well. There's dhol playing with guitar notes along with some uber crazy dance moves by all the stars. Anupam Kher joins the over enthusiastic troop on the dance floor with a few groovy steps of his own.



The song is total fun actually, with Prem and Raja demonstrating what they have been doing so well in the promotional material of the film - "





Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 is the third Judwaa 2 song to have been released to join a playlist comprising Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya and Judwaa movie.



David Dhawan returns to direct the sequel, which features Vivan Bhatena as the antagonist. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to hit screens on September 29. Judwaa 2 will be made a little bit extra special with a cameo by Salman Khan, who reportedly features in the climax.





The much awaited song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 from Varun Dhawan'sjust arrived and arrived with such a bang, my god. Of course you know that the song is a reprised version of the famous Anu Malik one from the original 1997 track, featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. While you expect it to be somewhat similar with its predecessor, the song indeed is with slight rephrasing here and there. But Varun and his army - Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu - contribute to the altogether new look and feel of the song, which is now titled, of course. Neha Kakkar joins Anu Malik for the remix and we have no complains.For folks who are absolutelyat heart,has perhaps been already added to their party playlist while we suggest zero the song in for the wedding festivities as well. There'splaying with guitar notes along with some uber crazy dance moves by all the stars. Anupam Kher joins the over enthusiastic troop on the dance floor with a few groovy steps of his own.The song is total fun actually, with Prem and Raja demonstrating what they have been doing so well in the promotional material of the film - " Isse kehte hai Judwaa ."is the thirdsong to have been released to join a playlist comprisingand Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 , which is also a revamped track from the firstmovie.David Dhawan returns to direct the sequel, which features Vivan Bhatena as the antagonist.is scheduled to hit screens on September 29.will be made a little bit extra special with a cameo by Salman Khan, who reportedly features in the climax.