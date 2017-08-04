One Ticket Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal Is Priced At Rs 2,400 In A Delhi Theatre

A theatre in Delhi has priced the tickets of Jab Harry Met Sejal at Rs 2,400 and Rs 1,200 depending on seating category

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 04, 2017 19:50 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal. (Image courtesy: Red Chillies Entertainment)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal released to several houseful shows today
  2. For another film running in the same theatre pricing is comparatively low
  3. People who have the money will not mind spending, says a trade analyst
Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal released today and fans are booking tickets left, right and centre including in a New Delhi theatre, in which the cost of single ticket is Rs 2,400. Yes, you read that right. One ticket at Ambience Director's Cut, Gurugram, is priced Rs 2,400 and a lower priced ticket in the same theatre is available at Rs 1,200. Since the film released, the theatre ran several houseful shows. Meanwhile, on the same day for Mubrakan the theatre charges Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,600 depending on seating category. Speaking to mid-day, trade analyst Amod Mehra said: "The production cost of a film like Jab Harry Met Sejal is really high. So, to recover that cost, distributors tend to increase the rates."
 
jab harry met sejal ticket
 
mubarakan ticket


"There haven't been any good films in the recent past, which would have motivated the audience to spend money. So, people who have the money will not mind spending a huge amount on this one," Mr Mehra added.

 

Another trade analyst told mid-day: "Rs 2400 plus food and conveyance is really high. But then, the advance booking shows that people who wish to spend so much, have bought the tickets. I can get a premium membership of Netflix at the same price and watch so much of content. In the end, it's all about what you choose."

Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of 2017 after January's Raees. Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Anushka Sharma.

