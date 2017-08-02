On Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri's 'Never Seen Before' Chemistry

Expect to see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in a new advertisement very soon. Shah Rukh and Gauri have recently shot an advert directed by Punit Malhotra, who shared his experience of working with the real-life power couple. Gauri, who is otherwise known for maintaining distance from the public glare, needed convincing from none other than good friend Karan Johar for coming on board, Punit told mid-day. Now, Punit appears clearly delighted with the end-result and even happier to have witnessed the off screen rapport Shah Rukh and the star wife share. "Dreamy, easy and every bit beautiful - just what the world would imagine them to be. People have never seen Shah Rukh sir and Gauri ma'am in this light," the 35-year-old filmmaker told mid-day.
On set with @iamsrk ... thank you for being the sweetest person ever pic.twitter.com/InoPbIkWVp— Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) July 9, 2017
However, Gauri initially appeared apprehensive on sets but soon became comfortable with the presence of known faces around with particularly Shah Rukh helping her with the shots, said Punit. "Before Gauri ma'am faced the camera, Shah Rukh sir would run her through the shot. During her shots, he would sit somewhere close and give her cues. I wanted to capture the chemistry of a husband and wife, who have been married for years. It's sweet how they know each other's habits like the back of their hand," he told mid-day.
Celebrity home designer Gauri and her superstar husband Shah Rukh are the brand ambassadors of D'decor - a home decor label - and the new advert is reportedly for the brand's latest campaign. Punit signed the project as part of Team Dharma Productions - Dharma 2.0 is the creative branch of the production firm which assigns in-house filmmakers to direct adverts and campaigns. Punit joined the Dharma family in 2001, when he assisted Karan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Punit's resume as a director includes two films I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, both produced by Dharma Productions.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan married in 1991 and are parents to three children - Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17, and four-year-old AbRam. Aryan is currently enrolled in a filmmaking course in California while Suhana is finishing school. Meanwhile, AbRam keeps his superstar dad busy just by being adorable. In an interview with DNA, Shah Rukh pointed out the difference in the parenting styles practised by Gauri and himself. Gauri does not hesitate to ask "pointed questions" while being overtly "inquisitive" is not part of his nature, he told DNA.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal, his third film with Anushka Sharma, which is scheduled for August 4. Gauri Khan has helped Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar redecorate their homes and is also working with Varun Dhawan's mother to design the actor's new apartment. Gauri is also looking forward to the opening of her interior decoration studio Gauri Khan Designs.