On Rishi Kapoor's Birthday, A Beautiful Message From Daughter Riddhima

Actor Rishi Kapoor is celebrating his 65th birthday today (September 4). On his special day, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a collage of herself with the actor on social media and wrote, "Happiest birthday, papa. Love you so much," adding heart emoticons. Riddhima, a jewellery designer, is Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu's elder child. Riddhima has a younger brother Ranbir Kapoor, who is an actor. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and the couple are parents to daughter Samara. Rishi Kapoor is the second son of legendary actor, filmmaker Raj Kapoor. His brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are veteran actors. Rishi Kapoor married actress Neetu Kapoor, his co-star of films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar and Khel Khel Mein, in 1980.
Last week, Rishi Kapoor dined along with Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and Samara at a restaurant in Mumbai.
See pictures here. (Samara, 8, totally outshines in them).
Rishi Kapoor's co-stars like Sridevi and Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actor.
Wishing @chintskap a very happy birthday. Many happy returns of the day Rishiji.— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) September 4, 2017
There is no one more natural, more versatile than him. The Actor, the legend, the @chintskap - Happy Birthday Sir. Love you pic.twitter.com/wgjZwpEylC— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 4, 2017
Rishi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood as a child artist in 1970's Mera Naam Joker. His first lead role was opposite Dimple Kapadia in Bobby (1973). He has been part of films such as Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Bol Radha Bol, Khel Khel Mein, Chandni, Deewana and Damini. In 2008, Rishi Kapoor received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award. However, the actor continued working in films. In 2010, he collaborated yet again with wife Neetu for Do Dooni Chaar, for which he won the Filmfare Best Actor (Critics) award.
Last year, Rishi Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan's Kapoor & Sons. He also launched his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored this year.
Rishi Kapoor is currently filming 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan.