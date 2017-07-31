On Rafi's Death Anniversary, Rishi Kapoor Dips Into His Impressive Photo Archive "Remembering the great Mohammad Rafi Sahab. Thank you for being my voice, lost you 37 years back today. Peace be with you!" Rishi Kapoor wrote on Twitter

Rishi Kapoor remembered legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on Twitter 'Thank you for being my voice,' he wrote on Twitter 'Peace be with you,' he added



"With the three Legends at the recording of Deedar-E-Yaar Jeetendra ji, Rafi sahab and Kishore da. Blessed to have sung in the singers' voices," Mr Kapoor tweeted. 1982's Deedar-E-Yaar starred Jeetendra and Mr Kapoor as childhood friends with Rekha and Tina Munim joining the cast. The song Mere Dildaar Ka from Deedar-E-Yaar featured the two actors together and has been sung by both Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi.



This is what Rishi Kapoor tweeted on Monday:

With the three Legends at the recording of "Deedar-e-Yaar" Jeetendra ji,Rafi sahab and Kishore da.Blessed to have sung in the singers voices pic.twitter.com/WNIVDYHKMV — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 31, 2017

Remembering the great Mohammad Rafi Sahab. Thank you for being my voice, lost you 37years back today. Peace be with you! pic.twitter.com/WoVhTWkdmW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 31, 2017



Mohammed Rafi died in 1980 at the age of 55 and is best known for songs like Kya Hua Tera Wada, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai, Teri Bindiya Re and Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche. Laila Majnu, Sargam and Karz are some of the movies in which Rishi Kapoor featured in songs by Mohammad Rafi. Pardah Hai Pardah from Rishi Kapoor's Amar Akbar Anthony has also been sung by Mohammad Rafi, which continues to be a favourite of many.



