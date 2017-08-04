On Jab Harry Met Sejal Day, Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Wished Luck By Celeb Friends

Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal hits the screens today. Celebs like Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff sent their best wishes to the team

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 04, 2017 08:19 IST
Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal (Image courtesy: RedChilliesEnt)

New Delhi: 

  1. "Shah Rukh reloaded with romance," tweeted Ashutosh Gowariker
  2. "I'm sure it will rock, looking forward," wrote Aamir Khan
  3. Anushka Sharma stars opposite SRK
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jab Harry Met Sejal hits the screens today. Anushka Sharma, his co-star of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, stars opposite SRK in the film. Jab Harry Met Sejal is SRK's second release of this year. Celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Shabana Azmi sent their best wishes to Shah Rukh and team Jab Harry Met Sejal ahead of the release. "Shah Rukh reloaded with romance," tweeted Mr Gowariker, who directed the 51-year-old actor in Swades. Aamir Khan was the first celebrity to tweet about the Imtiaz Ali-directed film. "Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I'm sure it will rock!! Looking forward."

Here's what the celebrities posted.
 
 
 
 
 

Soon, SRK thanked Aamir and wrote, "This so much yaar. & as I mentioned ur trailer Secret Superstar is sooo endearing. Let me know when u can watch JHMS."
 
 

SRK also sent a special message for his fans. Here it is.
 

In Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK plays a tour guide Harry and Anushka stars as Sejal. The film traces Harry and Sejal's love story. Of his film, SRK earlier told news agency PTI, "The film travels a lot but it is not on travel. It's about a tourist guide, but it's a love story. Two people meet somehow, and somewhere down the line as they are moving around, they kind of fall in love."

Jab Harry Met Sejal is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri. The film has been shot in Prague, Budapest and Punjab.
 

