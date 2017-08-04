On Jab Harry Met Sejal Day, Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Wished Luck By Celeb Friends

Highlights
To the King of Romance,excited for #JabHarrryMetSejal tom! here's our loveeeeee for you! @iamsrk our karaoke track #Chandralekha#AGentlemanpic.twitter.com/WUa8zRLRng— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 3, 2017
All the best @iamsrk sir for tom! You've smashed it in all the promos. Another home run! #JHMSTomorrow— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 3, 2017
Shah Rukh reloaded with ROMANCE!! @AnushkaSharma bahuuut SARAS chhe! @iamsrk CHANGAA hai ji CHANGAA!! #IMTIAZALI 's #JHMS behtareen hai!— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) August 3, 2017
@iamsrk@AnushkaSharma i have a feeling in my bones Your film is going to be a hit! All the best to you Imtiaz and the team— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 3, 2017
Wishing my bro @iamsrk n the team of #jhms lots of new box office records n HUGE SUCCESS. Can't wait to witness the magic of my Charlie— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2017
Soon, SRK thanked Aamir and wrote, "This so much yaar. & as I mentioned ur trailer Secret Superstar is sooo endearing. Let me know when u can watch JHMS."
Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I'm sure it will rock!! Looking forward !!! Love. a.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 3, 2017
This so much yaar. & as I mentioned ur trailer Secret Superstar is sooo endearing. Let me know when u can watch JHMS https://t.co/2At5jJ7gpi— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2017
SRK also sent a special message for his fans. Here it is.
Happy viewing to all those who r watching #JHMS in parts of the world. Apna Dil saath leke jaana. My lov to u all. pic.twitter.com/c3lPyeIhWo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2017
In Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK plays a tour guide Harry and Anushka stars as Sejal. The film traces Harry and Sejal's love story. Of his film, SRK earlier told news agency PTI, "The film travels a lot but it is not on travel. It's about a tourist guide, but it's a love story. Two people meet somehow, and somewhere down the line as they are moving around, they kind of fall in love."
Jab Harry Met Sejal is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri. The film has been shot in Prague, Budapest and Punjab.