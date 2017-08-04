On Jab Harry Met Sejal Day, Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Wished Luck By Celeb Friends

Highlights "Shah Rukh reloaded with romance," tweeted Ashutosh Gowariker "I'm sure it will rock, looking forward," wrote Aamir Khan Anushka Sharma stars opposite SRK

All the best @iamsrk sir for tom! You've smashed it in all the promos. Another home run! #JHMSTomorrow — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 3, 2017

@iamsrk@AnushkaSharma i have a feeling in my bones Your film is going to be a hit! All the best to you Imtiaz and the team — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 3, 2017

Wishing my bro @iamsrk n the team of #jhms lots of new box office records n HUGE SUCCESS. Can't wait to witness the magic of my Charlie — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2017

Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I'm sure it will rock!! Looking forward !!! Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 3, 2017

This so much yaar. & as I mentioned ur trailer Secret Superstar is sooo endearing. Let me know when u can watch JHMS https://t.co/2At5jJ7gpi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2017

Happy viewing to all those who r watching #JHMS in parts of the world. Apna Dil saath leke jaana. My lov to u all. pic.twitter.com/c3lPyeIhWo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2017