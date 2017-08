On Independence Day, Salman Khan Shares An 'Emotionally Dependent' Pic With Brothers

Highlights "Emotionally dependent on Independence Day," wrote Salman Khan On Independence Day, Big B, SRK also posted their wishes on social media Salman is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai

Emotionally dependent on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/Vyx3cVu7Kt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2017

Happy Independence Day to all of us. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2017

Wishing everyone a very happy independence day! Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 15, 2017

And wishing my INDIA, the greatest, a very Happy 70th "Independence Day"! Let peace, brotherhood and love prevail. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/CRGnK9FmnQ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2017

Independence Day #Vibes #MyHeartBelongsToIndia #happyindependencedayindia #jaihind A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

No caption required @beingsalmankhan #tigerzindahai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

On the occasion of Independence Day, actor Salman Khan delighted all his fans and followers on social media by sharing a picture with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The picture shared by the 51-year-old actor seems to have been clicked a few years back but what makes it interesting is the colour of the t-shirts worn by the brothers. In the photograph, Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz are seen sporting orange, white and a green t-shirt respectively. The trio is seen posing for the camera in the tri-colour sequence. The image has been captioned as, "Emotionally dependent on Independence Day."See the wonderful photograph shared by Salman Khan here:India is celebrating 70 years of independence today and Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also posted their wishes on social media See the posts by some of the celebrities here:On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Last month, Katrina Kaif shared a picture with her co-star on social media . In the photograph, theactor is seen hiding his face while Katrina seems to be smiling at his antics.See the picture here:Salman Khan and Katrina will reunite on the silver screen after a gap of five years. They last featured together in Kabir Khan'sSalman Khan was last seen in, co-starring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan. He will make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's next film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.