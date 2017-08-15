On Independence Day, Salman Khan Shares An 'Emotionally Dependent' Pic With Brothers

On the occasion of Independence Day, actor Salman Khan delighted all his fans and followers on social media by sharing a picture with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The picture shared by the 51-year-old actor seems to have been clicked a few years back but what makes it interesting is the colour of the t-shirts worn by the brothers. In the photograph, Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz are seen sporting orange, white and a green t-shirt respectively. The trio is seen posing for the camera in the tri-colour sequence. The image has been captioned as, "Emotionally dependent on Independence Day."
Highlights
- "Emotionally dependent on Independence Day," wrote Salman Khan
- On Independence Day, Big B, SRK also posted their wishes on social media
- Salman is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai
See the wonderful photograph shared by Salman Khan here:
Emotionally dependent on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/Vyx3cVu7Kt— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2017
India is celebrating 70 years of independence today and Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also posted their wishes on social media.
See the posts by some of the celebrities here:
T 2516 -=. ! pic.twitter.com/zWqIpYd3ps— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2017
Happy Independence Day to all of us.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2017
Wishing everyone a very happy independence day! Love. a.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 15, 2017
And wishing my INDIA, the greatest, a very Happy 70th "Independence Day"! Let peace, brotherhood and love prevail. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/CRGnK9FmnQ— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2017
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Katrina Kaif.
Last month, Katrina Kaif shared a picture with her co-star on social media. In the photograph, the Bodygaurd actor is seen hiding his face while Katrina seems to be smiling at his antics.
See the picture here:
Salman Khan and Katrina will reunite on the silver screen after a gap of five years. They last featured together in Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger.
Salman Khan was last seen in Tubelight, co-starring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan. He will make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's next film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.