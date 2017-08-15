On Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Post Wishes On Twitter

Highlights
- "Happy Independence Day to all of us," SRK wrote
- "My heart belongs to India," Priyanka captioned her post
- India has entered its 71st year of Independence today
T 2516 - ! pic.twitter.com/zWqIpYd3ps— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2017
Happy Independence Day to all of us.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2017
Rishi Kapoor posted multiple tweets on Independence Day. "And wishing my INDIA, the greatest, a very Happy 70th "Independence Day"! Let peace, brotherhood and love prevail. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!" said Mr Kapoor's first tweet. He also tweeted a picture of the iconic Taj hotel in Mumbai, which is illuminated in saffron, white and green.
And wishing my INDIA, the greatest, a very Happy 70th "Independence Day"! Let peace, brotherhood and love prevail. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/CRGnK9FmnQ— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2017
The Mumbai Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Iconic towers all in our colours. Thank you The Taj Group! pic.twitter.com/QI2W0oqoQq— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2017
Varun Dhawan posted a video of himself with the jawans and wrote, "Happy Independence Day. Today we can enjoy this day only because of our jawans who sacrifice their lives for us."
Happy Independence Day . Today we can enjoy this day only because of our jawaans who sacrifice their lives for us. #jaihindpic.twitter.com/g2g3BnMgcd— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 14, 2017
Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Sajid Khan are the other celebs who wished their fans on Twitter.
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 15, 2017
Happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/ngXTYRPLBB
70 GLORIOUS YEARS!WE ARE THE BEST!PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN!JAI HIND! #IndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/EeyEHT05De— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) August 14, 2017
This is how Aishwarya and Aaradhya marked the Independence Day celebrations in Melbourne. Aishwarya was there to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2017.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the flag hoisting ceremony today... #IFFM2017#Melbournepic.twitter.com/2UU5wuX8bF— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2017
India has entered its 71st year of Independence today, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort after unfurling the Tricolour.