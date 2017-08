On Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Post Wishes On Twitter

Highlights "Happy Independence Day to all of us," SRK wrote "My heart belongs to India," Priyanka captioned her post India has entered its 71st year of Independence today

As India celebrates 70 years of Independence Day on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan , Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra posted their wishes on social media. Big B posted a video of himself saluting the national flag with the caption that reads, "Jai Hind," while SRK wrote, "Happy Independence Day to all of us." Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in US, also posted a video of herself on Instagram. "Independence Day #Vibes #MyHeartBelongsToIndia," the 35-year-old actress captioned her post. Ahead of Independence Day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hoisted the national flag in Melbourne to mark the celebrations. She was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Here's what the celebs have posted on Independence Day.Rishi Kapoor posted multiple tweets on Independence Day. "And wishing my INDIA, the greatest, a very Happy 70th "Independence Day"! Let peace, brotherhood and love prevail. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!" said Mr Kapoor's first tweet. He also tweeted a picture of the iconic Taj hotel in Mumbai, which is illuminated in saffron, white and green.Varun Dhawan posted a video of himself with the jawans and wrote, "Happy Independence Day. Today we can enjoy this day only because of our jawans who sacrifice their lives for us."Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Sajid Khan are the other celebs who wished their fans on Twitter.This is how Aishwarya and Aaradhya marked the Independence Day celebrations in Melbourne. Aishwarya was there to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2017.India has entered its 71st year of Independence today, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort after unfurling the Tricolour.