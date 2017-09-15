On Daughter Riddhima's Birthday, Neetu Kapoor Sends 'Love, Love And More Love' With An Old Pic

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoors daughter Riddhima celebrates her 37th birthday today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 15, 2017 19:20 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor photographed with Riddhima (Image courtesy: neetu54)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Happy Tooti Kukssss. Love, love and more love," Neetu Kapoor wrote
  2. Riddhima's husband Bharat also posted an adorable wish for her
  3. Riddhima is Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's elder child
Star couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima celebrates her 37th birthday today (September 15). To make Riddhima’s birthday more special, Neetu Kapoor Instagrammed an old pic of the family minus son Ranbir and captioned it as, “Happy Tooti Kukssss. This pic seems just the other day. Love, love and more love. Sooooper dooooper year ahead,” adding heart emoticons. (Well, that’s sweet). But that’s not it, did you notice the bag Ms Kapoor is carrying, she also posted something about it. “The LV bag seems empty just carrying for style I guess,” she wrote. Riddhima, is Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's elder child. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and the couple are parents to daughter Samara.

Here’s the picture which Neetu Kapoor posted.
 


