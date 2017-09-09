On Akshay Kumar's 50th Birthday, Wife Twinkle Khanna Turns 'Cheerleader' For Him

Highlights
- "The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders!," wrote Twinkle Khanna
- Twinkle and Akshay are reportedly vacationing in the Swiss Alps
- Actress Gayatri Oberoi's husband shares his birthday with Akshay Kumar
The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboyspic.twitter.com/jwSlj5czSY— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 8, 2017
Well, Twinkle Khanna is not the only one who has a humorous birthday wish for Akshay Kumar. His co-stars and friends Riteish Deshmukh and Sophie Choudry also posted a hatke birthday wish for him on social media.
Riteish Deshmukh, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in films like Heyy Baby and Housefull, shared a photograph which features him with Akshay and Abhishek. The picture seems to be clicked during the shoot of their film Housefull and the trio are seen whining. The image has been aptly captioned as, "@akshaykumar 's Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar."
.@akshaykumar 's Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/ALM2BbWVdt— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017
He posted another picture..
Cake . Jaakuuzeee Gossips Session - #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar@akshaykumar@juniorbachchan@bomanirani#SajidNpic.twitter.com/JASUvn3uL9— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017
Sophie Choudry shared a still from the movie Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! in which she is seen staring at Akshay Kumar. "My face when @akshaykumar says "No party for my 50th. I'm snowboarding instead!" Happy b'day to the fittest, most inspiring man in the biz," she wrote.
My face when @akshaykumar says "No party for my 50th. I'm snowboarding instead!" Happy bday to the fittest, most inspiring man in the biz pic.twitter.com/KK5ZqLyF41— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) September 9, 2017
Akshay's good friend Hrithik Roshan also extended his best wishes for the actor on Twitter. "Happy birthday @akshaykumar keep shining . #Gold to diamond. All my love," he wrote.
Happy birthday @akshaykumar keep shining . #Gold to diamond. All my love .— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 8, 2017
Taapsee Pannu, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in films like Baby and Naam Shabana, tweeted that she 'looks up to' the actor. "Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look up to him and charge through a brick wall #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar @akshaykumar," she wrote.
Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look upto him n charge through a brick wall #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar@akshaykumar— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 8, 2017
See how the other celebrities wished Akshay Kumar on his special day here:
#AkshayturnsGold in more ways than one.. Happy 50th in advance @akshaykumar— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 8, 2017
love and best wishes always.. pic.twitter.com/BtWQ27Ea9g
This man! Friend, philosopher and guide. . Happiest of birthdays @akshaykumar . Here's looking at you! pic.twitter.com/s1k8XknjlU— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 9, 2017
Here's presenting the first poster of Gold. So very Happy to be a part of this dreamteam. Love & regards#AkshayTurnsGold@akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/Roght8F860— Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 8, 2017
On the eve of his birthday, Akshay Kumar delighted everyone by sharing a new poster of his upcoming film Gold with a caption that read, "Through every passing year, I understood life a bit better. Through every film of mine, I learned something new. They say every cloud has a silver lining, but the way I got love from my well-wishers, my dreams met their destination and my clouds got a lining of Gold. As my age #TurnsGold, here's presenting the poster of Gold, a film extremely close to my heart."
Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here's the poster of a film close to my. pic.twitter.com/TQiaYkbWXs— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017
Well, we wish Akshay more success in his future endeavours. Happy Birthday!