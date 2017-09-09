On Akshay Kumar's 50th Birthday, Wife Twinkle Khanna Turns 'Cheerleader' For Him

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 50th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all across. Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna posted a quirky birthday wish for him on social media

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders!," wrote Twinkle Khanna
  2. Twinkle and Akshay are reportedly vacationing in the Swiss Alps
  3. Actress Gayatri Oberoi's husband shares his birthday with Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 50th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all across. Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna posted a quirky birthday wish for him on social media. Twinkle and Akshay are reportedly vacationing in the Swiss Alps with good friend, Swades actress Gayatri Oberoi and her husband Vikas. Gayatri's husband happens to share his birthday with the Khiladi actor and this definitely calls for double celebrations. In the picture shared by Twinkle, Akshay and Vikas are seen sticking their faces out of cut-outs while she cheers for them along with Gayatri. "The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboys," read the caption of the image. See the picture shared by Twinkle Khanna here:
 

Well, Twinkle Khanna is not the only one who has a humorous birthday wish for Akshay Kumar. His co-stars and friends Riteish Deshmukh and Sophie Choudry also posted a hatke birthday wish for him on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in films like Heyy Baby and Housefull, shared a photograph which features him with Akshay and Abhishek. The picture seems to be clicked during the shoot of their film Housefull and the trio are seen whining. The image has been aptly captioned as, "@akshaykumar 's Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar."
 

He posted another picture..
 

Sophie Choudry shared a still from the movie Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! in which she is seen staring at Akshay Kumar. "My face when @akshaykumar says "No party for my 50th. I'm snowboarding instead!" Happy b'day to the fittest, most inspiring man in the biz," she wrote.
 

Akshay's good friend Hrithik Roshan also extended his best wishes for the actor on Twitter. "Happy birthday @akshaykumar keep shining . #Gold to diamond. All my love," he wrote.
 

Taapsee Pannu, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in films like Baby and Naam Shabana, tweeted that she 'looks up to' the actor. "Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look up to him and charge through a brick wall #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar @akshaykumar," she wrote.
 

See how the other celebrities wished Akshay Kumar on his special day here:
 
 
 

On the eve of his birthday, Akshay Kumar delighted everyone by sharing a new poster of his upcoming film Gold with a caption that read, "Through every passing year, I understood life a bit better. Through every film of mine, I learned something new. They say every cloud has a silver lining, but the way I got love from my well-wishers, my dreams met their destination and my clouds got a lining of Gold. As my age #TurnsGold, here's presenting the poster of Gold, a film extremely close to my heart."
 

Well, we wish Akshay more success in his future endeavours. Happy Birthday!
 

Akshay Kumar

