On Akshay Kumar's 50th Birthday, Wife Twinkle Khanna Turns 'Cheerleader' For Him

Highlights "The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders!," wrote Twinkle Khanna Twinkle and Akshay are reportedly vacationing in the Swiss Alps Actress Gayatri Oberoi's husband shares his birthday with Akshay Kumar

The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboyspic.twitter.com/jwSlj5czSY — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 8, 2017

.@akshaykumar 's Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/ALM2BbWVdt — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017

My face when @akshaykumar says "No party for my 50th. I'm snowboarding instead!" Happy bday to the fittest, most inspiring man in the biz pic.twitter.com/KK5ZqLyF41 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) September 9, 2017

Happy birthday @akshaykumar keep shining . #Gold to diamond. All my love . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 8, 2017

Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look upto him n charge through a brick wall #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar@akshaykumar — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 8, 2017

#AkshayturnsGold in more ways than one.. Happy 50th in advance @akshaykumar

love and best wishes always.. pic.twitter.com/BtWQ27Ea9g — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 8, 2017

This man! Friend, philosopher and guide. . Happiest of birthdays @akshaykumar . Here's looking at you! pic.twitter.com/s1k8XknjlU — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 9, 2017

Here's presenting the first poster of Gold. So very Happy to be a part of this dreamteam. Love & regards#AkshayTurnsGold@akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/Roght8F860 — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 8, 2017

Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here's the poster of a film close to my. pic.twitter.com/TQiaYkbWXs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017