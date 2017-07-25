Nothing To See Here. Just Tabu With Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya

Actor Tusshar Kapoor delighted everyone on social media by sharing an adorable picture of his son Laksshya with his Golmaal Again co-star Tabu. In the picture, one-year-old Laksshya is seen happily playing with the 45-year-old actress and his smile is just enchanting. The photograph was taken when Laksshya had accompanied the 40-year-old actor on outdoor shoot of the movie. Tusshar Kapoor captioned the image as: "Throwback to April in Ramoji Film City! #Hyderabad evenings...#clean air.....#waitingtogoback #mycutiepie @tabutiful." The Kyaa Kool Hai Hum actor became a single parent after his first child was born through IVF and surrogacy in June last year.
Kareena and Tusshar have co-starred in films like Golmaal Returns, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and Jeena Sirf Merre Liye .
In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Tusshar Kapoor said that his parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, were a 'bit apprehensive' about announcing his child's birth through IVF and surrogacy.
"Initially my parents were a little bit apprehensive whether I should announce the child to be one born through IVF and surrogacy or not. But everybody in the country has been very accepting. That was a bit surprise for me because I thought there would be diverse views, some kind of 'oohs and ahas' about it, all kinds of opinion. But nothing of that sort happened. Especially the media has been so supportive of Laksshya and my choice of having a family in this manner," PTI quoted Tusshar as saying.
Tusshar Kapoor last featured in 2016 movie Mastizaade.
(With PTI inputs)