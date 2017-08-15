Nothing Much Here. Just Jacqueline Fernandez And Her Uber Cool Dance Moves

Jacqueline Fernandez, stop teasing us okay. The 32-year-old actress recently Instagrammed a video from her dance studio, in which she can be seen grooving with choreographer Ben Soyza. "Had the pleasure of working with this mad man," Jacqueline captioned the video. The video that you will see below, is shot in her newly refurbished studio, where she reportedly got a dancing pole installed to practise her moves for Chandralekha - the much talked about song from her upcoming movie A Gentleman. Chandralekha trended a great deal after it released earlier this month for Jacqueline's stunning pole dance, glimpses of which she had already offered on Instagram.
Here's Jacqueline Fernandez and her uber-cool dance moves:
Meanwhile, Jacqueline's Instagram has proof of her progress on the pole dance report card. With a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Some days you excel some days you don't but every day you grow." Jacqueline can be seen recreating the same moves as in Chandralekha but with little difficulty. Nonetheless, she pulled it off like a boss IRL - Jacqueline is a rockstar after all.
The actress had also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Chandralekha, which is actually an extended shot of her pole dance sequence. Those who had gathered on sets cheered on for her, including her Gentleman co-star. "This was such an awesome experience," wrote Jacqueline.
Watch Chandralekha from A Gentleman here:
Co-directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, A Gentleman marks Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's second film together. A Gentleman hits screens on August 25.