No, Kapil Sharma Isn't Depressed, Says His Exasperated Co-Star Kiku Sharda said: "Kapil's absence due to his ill-health has fanned stupid speculations"

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kapil Sharma has cancelled his show's shoot twice recently. (Image courtesy: Kapil Sharma) New Delhi: Highlights Kapil's absence due to ill-health has fanned stupid speculations: Kiku Kapil Sharma reportedly had to cancel the show's shoot twice recently The shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show's next episode is on track Jab Harry Met Sejal and



The Kapil Sharma Show, hobbled by falling ratings and cast exits, has long been rumoured to be on its way out. Reports alleged that rival comedian Krushna Abhishek and Kapil's former cast mate Ali Asgar would star in a replacement show. New entertainment intel claims that The Kapil Sharma Show will be replaced by a dance reality show.



Asked about reports that Kapil Sharma is 'depressed' and 'stressed' about Krushna's new show, Kiku Sharda told



Kapil Sharma's show took a dip on the popularity chart after an ugly mid-air altercation with colleague Sunil Grover. Allegedly assaulted with a shoe by his co-star, Sunil Grover quit the show and refused to return despite a Twitter apology from Kapil Sharma and others from the entertainment industry. Sunil Grover did reprise the roles of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi (his characters on The Kapil Sharma Show) on several occasions for the channel which airs The Kapil Sharma Show, and to whom he had contractual obligations, but he has never performed with Kapil Sharma again, so far.



After Sunil Grover's exit, series regulars Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also left The Kapil Sharma Show citing creative differences. Chandan Prabhakar returned to the show recently while Ali Asgar joined Krushna Abhishek's The Drama Company.



Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda dismissed reports that comedian Kapil Sharma is depressed and that his TV series The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air in an interview to BollywoodLife . Shooting has twice been cancelled recently because of Kapil's reported ill-health - the cast members ofand Mubarakan had to leave the sets without filming - but Kiku Sharda says that while his colleague is indeed unwell, he's not depressed and the beleaguered show isn't going off air. " Kapil's absence due to his ill-health has fanned stupid speculations. I don't want to comment and fan all this further. We have started shooting for the coming weekend," Kiku told BollywoodLife The Kapil Sharma Show, hobbled by falling ratings and cast exits, has long been rumoured to be on its way out. Reports alleged that rival comedian Krushna Abhishek and Kapil's former cast mate Ali Asgar would star in a replacement show. New entertainment intel claims thatwill be replaced by a dance reality show.Asked about reports that Kapil Sharma is 'depressed' and 'stressed' about Krushna's new show, Kiku Sharda told BollywoodLife : "Total rubbish, people are saying anything they feel like."Kapil Sharma's show took a dip on the popularity chart after an ugly mid-air altercation with colleague Sunil Grover. Allegedly assaulted with a shoe by his co-star, Sunil Grover quit the show and refused to return despite a Twitter apology from Kapil Sharma and others from the entertainment industry. Sunil Grover did reprise the roles of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi (his characters on) on several occasions for the channel which airs The Kapil Sharma Show, and to whom he had contractual obligations, but he has never performed with Kapil Sharma again, so far.After Sunil Grover's exit, series regulars Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also left The Kapil Sharma Show citing creative differences. Chandan Prabhakar returned to the show recently while Ali Asgar joined Krushna Abhishek's