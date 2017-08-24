No Golmaal, Just A Cute Video Of Tabu Making Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laugh

Tabu is undoubtedly Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's favourite aunt. Tusshar Kapoor shared a throwback video of Tabu playing with Laksshya and making him laugh while they were in Hyderabad filming for Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. "Laugh your sorrows away," Tusshar wrote in caption and this video will indeed make you smile. Tabu joined the cast of Golmaal series, in which Tusshar plays the role of Lucky. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi from the previous versions while Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh are new joinees like Tabu. Watch Tabu laugh and play with Laksshya:
Highlights
- Tabu and Tusshar Kapoor co-stars in Golmaal Again
- Tusshar has more pics of Laksshya enjoying Tabu's company
- Laugh your sorrows away, Tusshar Kapoor said
Tusshar has more pics of Laksshya enjoying Tabu's company:
For Tabu, whose last few films such as Haider, Fitoor and Drishyam, have been quite intense, Golmaal Again comes as a comic relief (pun intended). She told Mumbai Mirror in an earlier interview: "I've wanted to do a light-hearted film for a long time, more so because my mother was fed up of me doing rona-dhona roles. A lot of people too have been saying that they wanted to see me in a comedy like Biwi No 1 and Hera Pheri."
Of her experience of working with Rohit Shetty, Tabu said: "I'm working with Rohit for the first time and I'm really happy. There is an unexplained familiarity when I'm on the sets with him. He's completely focused on the action but at the same time, he makes his actors comfortable."
Golmaal Again is slated for Diwali release. Before Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the Milan Luthria-directed Baadshaho, releasing on September 1.