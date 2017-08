Newton Trailer: Be The Change, Like Rajkummar Rao

Highlights "If you don't change nothing, nothing will change," says Rajkummar The film also stars Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra The film has been directed by Amit V Masurkar

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's much-talked about moviehas finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The three-minute trailer begins with Newton (Rajkummar) looking for a match but the girl turns out to be a minor (16-year-old) so he declines the proposal. The trailer proceeds to show how Newton is assigned election duty in a naxalite area where people don't turn up to vote as they fear losing their lives. However, he is determined and decides to bring a change. "," says Newton. Pankaj Tripathi also features in the trailer. He will be portraying the role of local commander of a paramilitary troop.Watch the trailer ofhere:has been directed by Amit V Masurkar, who previously helmed 2013 filmand produced by Manish Mundra. The film had its world premiere in the Forum section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.also stars Anjali Patil, Raghuvir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Rajkummar Rao unveiled the first poster of Newton in June . On the poster, the 32-year-old actor can be seen on the run with the Electronic Voting Machine. "He is coming. #Newton #SeedhaAadmiUltiDuniya," tweeted Rajkummar Rao.See the poster ofhere: