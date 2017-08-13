Neetu And Rishi Kapoor On Roman Holiday. Actress Shares An Adorable Video

The evergreen couple of Bollywood, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, are currently holidaying in Rome, Italy and they seem to be having a great time together. Neetu and Rishi are quite active on social media and they ensure to keep their fans and followers updated with their posts. On Saturday, the 59-year-old actress delighted everyone by sharing an adorable video in which Rishi Kapoor is seen walking the streets of Italy the way his father Raj Kapoor did in the popular song Awaara Hoon from the 1951 movie Awaara. The video shared by Neetu has the music from the song playing in the background. "My Italy edit. Hahahahaha. Truly his father's son," she wrote.
Watch the video posted by Neetu Kapoor here:
Neetu also shared a selfie with Rishi Kapoor in which the couple can be seen posing against the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome. They are totally in the vacation mode with their hats and sunglasses on. The image has been captioned as: "#fountaindetrevi wishing happiness to all."
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are on a 11-day holiday in Rome. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the 64-year-old actor said they will be sailing around the Greek Islands and will later be joined by their friends in London. The couple will be back in Mumbai before the Ganpati celebrations begin, reported Mumbai Mirror.
"We were planning a longer vacation but both Neetu and I wanted to be back at least a couple of days before the festival starts on August 25 to make all the necessary arrangements. We also have a Ganesh puja at RK Studios, which my family hosts. I don't want to miss that either," Rishi told Mumbai Mirror.
Rishi Kapoor got married to Neetu on 22 January 1980. They have co-starred in films like Do Dooni Char (2010), Besharam (2013), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Rafoo Chakkar (1975) and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977). The couple have two children - actor Ranbir Kapoor and fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Rishi Kapoor is currently shooting for 102 Not Out along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, will release on December 1.