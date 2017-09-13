Neena Gupta To Play Rishi Kapoor's Wife In Mulk Neena Gupta will share screen space with Rishi Kapoor for the first time and has already started preparing for her role

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Neena Gupta will feature in Mulk. (Image courtesy :Neena Gupta) New Delhi: Highlights Neena Gupta will feature in Mulk Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is based on true life events Rishi Kapoor will play Neena Gupta's husband in the film Saans,will feature in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, co-starring veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, reports news agency IANS. Neena Gupta, who will share screen space with Rishi Kapoor for the first time, will play the role of his wife in the film. She has already started prepping for her role. The film is a social thriller based on true life events and it will also feature Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar and Rajat Kapur. Of Mulk, Neena Gupta, said, "It is a phenomenal film and I'm quite excited to be a part of this experimental film," reports IANS.



Of director Anubhav, Neena said, "I met Anubhav at a time when I was desperately seeking quality work. It was a really thoughtful gesture on his part to reach out to me at a time when I was undergoing this inner turmoil." Anubhav also says that he has always been a fan of Neena's work, reports IANS.



in which she wrote: "I live in Mumbai and working, am a good actor looking for good parts to play."

I live in mubai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT



Of Neena Gupta's Instagram post, Anubhav Sinha told IANS, "She fits the requirement of the role perfectly. After I saw her Instagram post, I didn't hesitate at all to pick the phone and call her because there are some people in the industry who are timeless and she is one of them."



Anubhav, who is both the director and producer of the film, said, "I couldn't, for the longest time, find anyone who could match the description of the role, maybe she was destined to be a part of it. When I was dabbling in television in my earlier days I distinctly remember how she delivered some path-breaking performances in Saans and Buniyaad, a time when Indian television was actually progressive and intelligently entertaining. She is a forerunner of her times and her involvement will enhance the multidimensional script even further."



Mulk revolves around the story of a joint family who hails from a small town in India. They are out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy. The film will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow. It is scheduled to go on floors in October and will release early next year.



Neena Gupta also featured in TV shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Kitani Mohabbat Hai.



Apart from television shows, Neena Gupta has featured in films like Gandhi, Khalnayak, Veer and Bazar Sitaram, which won the 1993 National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film while Rishi Kapoor, who will feature in Mulk, is all set for Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, which releases on Friday. He also has 102 Not Out, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline.



(With inputs from IANS)



Actress Neena Gupta, who is best known for her role as Priya Kapoor in popular television show,will feature in Anubhav Sinha's, co-starring veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, reports news agency IANS. Neena Gupta, who will share screen space with Rishi Kapoor for the first time, will play the role of his wife in the film. She has already started prepping for her role. The film is a social thriller based on true life events and it will also feature Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar and Rajat Kapur. Of, Neena Gupta, said, "It is a phenomenal film and I'm quite excited to be a part of this experimental film," reports IANS.Of director Anubhav, Neena said, "I met Anubhav at a time when I was desperately seeking quality work. It was a really thoughtful gesture on his part to reach out to me at a time when I was undergoing this inner turmoil." Anubhav also says that he has always been a fan of Neena's work, reports IANS. Earlier, in August, Neena Gupta posted a picture on Instagram in which she wrote: "I live in Mumbai and working, am a good actor looking for good parts to play."Of Neena Gupta's Instagram post, Anubhav Sinha told IANS, "She fits the requirement of the role perfectly. After I saw her Instagram post, I didn't hesitate at all to pick the phone and call her because there are some people in the industry who are timeless and she is one of them."Anubhav, who is both the director and producer of the film, said, "I couldn't, for the longest time, find anyone who could match the description of the role, maybe she was destined to be a part of it. When I was dabbling in television in my earlier days I distinctly remember how she delivered some path-breaking performances inand, a time when Indian television was actually progressive and intelligently entertaining. She is a forerunner of her times and her involvement will enhance the multidimensional script even further."revolves around the story of a joint family who hails from a small town in India. They are out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy. The film will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow. It is scheduled to go on floors in October and will release early next year.Neena Gupta also featured in TV shows likeandApart from television shows, Neena Gupta has featured in films likeand, which won the 1993 National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film while Rishi Kapoor, who will feature in, is all set for, which releases on Friday. He also has, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline.(With inputs from IANS)