Neena Gupta Asks For Work On Instagram, 'Inspires' Priyanka Chopra

Highlights
"She told me they don't write for women her age anymore. I don't think anyone can replicate what she did for TV anymore.. she complains that she can't do PR .. but says 'I do good work, that's my PR'.. time and again we've spoken about how whatever she asks for ... in due time ,she gets... But that's the magic of a pure heart. The universe just can't refuse you... the only advice I have the guts to give her is.. don't work with anyone who won't respect you ,at this age , that's the bare minimum & it's a strange strange industry she's in... the advice she gives me in return is..'whatever you do,free ka PR mat khaana,your only someone's kid/wife/niece/sister for this long. Prove yourself. WORK. Walk the talk & fly @neena_gupta #neenaji," Masaba Gupta added.
Just the other day I was telling someone .. how I am never afraid/ shy to ask for work. Its obviously genetic. My mother put up this post on her instagram today. I mean,my 62yr old national award winning mother. She told me I must always work .. no matter what .. it keeps you from getting old...she told me they don't write for women her age anymore ... I don't think anyone can replicate what she did for TV anymore.. she complains that she can't do PR .. but says 'I do good work,that's my PR'.. time and again we've spoken about how whatever she asks for ... in due time ,she gets... But that's the magic of a pure heart. The universe just can't refuse you... the only advice I have the guts to give her is.. don't work with anyone who won't respect you ,at this age , that's the bare minimum & it's a strange strange industry she's in... the advice she gives me in return is..'whatever you do,free ka PR mat khaana,your only someone's kid/wife/niece/sister for this long. Prove yourself. WORK. Walk the talk & fly @neena_gupta #neenaji
Actress Priyanka Chopra and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary were among those who commented on the post. The 35-year-old actress wrote that she was 'inspired' by Neena Gupta.
Neena Gupta's post comes amid the ongoing debate on nepotism in Bollywood which resurfaced at the recently held IIFA Awards.
At the award function, filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan mocked actress Kangana Ranaut, who branded KJo as the 'flag bearer of nepotism.' The three men, who faced a lot of criticism for taking a jibe at the Queen actress in her absence, later apologized for their comment.
Neena Gupta also featured in TV shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Kitani Mohabbat Hai.
Apart from television shows, Neena Gupta has featured in films like Gandhi, Khalnayak, Veer and Bazar Sitaram, which won the 1993 National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film.
In 1994, Neena Gupta received the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Woh Chokri.