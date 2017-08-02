Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: CBFC Orders 48 Cuts. Makers Challenge Board's Decision Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been given 'A' certificate by CBFC

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "Why so many cuts when we are getting 'A' certificate," asked the makers Nawazuddin plays a contract killer named Babu Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on August 25



In Babumoshai Bandookbaaz,



Meanwhile, Kiran Shroff also added that she was questioned for making Babumoshai Bandookbaaz despite being a woman herself. "They said you can explain why such objectionable words and scenes are there in the film. A lady questioned me, 'How could you make a film like this despite being a woman yourself?' A gentleman said, 'How can she be a woman as she is wearing a pant and shirt?' I was stunned." Team Babumoshai Bandookbaaz conducted a press conference today which was joined by Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava, filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Rahul Dholakia. The Censor Board had initially refused to



Of her next move, "We figured that we can go straight to the Tribunal (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal). We are hopeful and positive they will see the film the way we have made it," Kiran Shroff said told IANS.



Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on August 25. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami and Shraddha Das.



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has demanded 48 cuts in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's forthcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz . The film's producer Kiran Shroff challenged CBFC's decision and said that when the film has been given 'A' certificate, then what is the need for cuts, reports news agency IANS. "They (CBFC members) had a one hour of discussion. We were very restless. We did expect a barrage of objections which would be raised. We were fine with 'A' certification, but asked about 48 cuts. We asked, 'Why so many cuts when we are getting 'A' (certificate) anyway?' They said because kids also watch an A film. The reasoning made no sense. It's a silly argument," Kiran Shroff said.In Nawazuddin plays a contract killer named Babu while actress Bidita Bag features as his love interest . The film also has some intimate scenes and objectionable words. Watch the trailer here.Meanwhile, Kiran Shroff also added that she was questioned for makingdespite being a woman herself. "They said you can explain why such objectionable words and scenes are there in the film. A lady questioned me, 'How could you make a film like this despite being a woman yourself?' A gentleman said, 'How can she be a woman as she is wearing a pant and shirt?' I was stunned." Teamconducted a press conference today which was joined bydirector Alankrita Shrivastava, filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Rahul Dholakia. The Censor Board had initially refused to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha . It finally released with 'A' certificate and a few cuts as suggested by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.Of her next move, "We figured that we can go straight to the Tribunal (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal). We are hopeful and positive they will see the film the way we have made it," Kiran Shroff said told IANS.Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on August 25. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami and Shraddha Das.(With IANS inputs)