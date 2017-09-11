Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Promoting Fairness Creams Is Shamelessness, Celebs Should Stop

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, like actor Abhay Deol and director Nandita Das, is against the promotion and advertising of fairness products. Speaking to news agency PTI, the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor said promoting fairness products is 'shamelessness' and celebrities should stay away from it. "Promoting a fairness cream is shamelessness. Stars must stop endorsing it. I keep saying this and I'll always say that people should be ashamed of themselves for endorsing the fairness creams," Nawazuddin told PTI. In July, Nawazuddin tweeted about an alleged racist encounter with a casting director, who apparently said that the Badlapur cannot be "paired along with the fair and handsome" because he's "dark and not good looking."
Highlights
- Promoting a fairness cream is shamelessness: Nawazuddin
- Nawazuddin recently tweeted about an alleged racist encounter
- Nandita Das, Abhay Deol also criticise celebs endorsing fairness creams
"You should always express what you feel and never be afraid of putting up your opinions, no matter how difficult the situation gets. And I think I have earned this place where I can express my views if I feel something is wrong," he told PTI.
In July, Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted this:
Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 17, 2017
It was believed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cryptic tweet was meant for Sanjay Chouhan, who had said something similar in a Deccan Chronicle interview. But Mr Chouhan later shirked the responsibility of the quote and told PTI: "I was completely misquoted. All I said was the film needed actors as good as Nawazuddin. I don't know from where the 'fair and handsome' bit came but I never said the words." Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not revisit the controversy after Sanjay Chouhan's explanation.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto director Nandita Das also advocates for the eradication of fairness products endorsements and forefronts a campaign titled 'Dark Is Beautiful.' In addition, Abhay Deol also shared several posts on Facebook calling out colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for appearing in advertisements for fairness creams.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. This year he also starred in Raees, MOM and Munna Michael.
(With inputs from PTI)