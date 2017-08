National Sports Day: Richa Chadha's Top 5 Sports Films. Are Your Faves On Her List?

Highlights Richa shared the posters of her five favourite sports films on Instagram The actress explained why these films touched her heart Deepika revealed her favourite sport in an interactive session on Twitter

This 1985 film was such a gem! Made me a life-long fan of @anilskapoor ! A remake of a 1981 Bangla film of the same title, this was a beautiful film about a family's struggle to get their daughter married, with a dark and unexpected twist at the end. this. #NationalSportDay A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

We were promoting #Fukrey in Dubai when our multifaceted producer @faroutakhtar joined us. He hit the gym before he joined us for Press. Amazing commitment! His physical transformation made as much news as his performance. Salute heroes like Milkha Singh, this was a fantastic biopic #nationalsportday A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

And the last in the list... this amazing film from last year featuring cuties @sanayamalhotra and @fattysanashaikh ... again @AamirKhan... but the world woke up to Nitesh Tiwari... love love love! A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

She believed she could. So she did. Who said sport is only for men? Let's celebrate our women heroes on #NationalSportsDay. pic.twitter.com/VE8gchZb2K — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 29, 2017

Happy National Sports Day.

Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

