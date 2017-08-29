National Sports Day: Richa Chadha's Top 5 Sports Films. Are Your Faves On Her List?

Highlights
Here is the list of Richa Chadha's five favourite sports film.
I watched #Lagaan after my exams in the summer of 2001, in Chandigarh... even with a run-time of 3 plus hours, it had such a nail-biting finish... who doesn't love a cricket match that keeps you hooked till the end, especially between the oppressor and the oppressed, where the right side wins? ... Lagaan made the Foreign Film category at the Academy, apart from sweeping all awards here. I loved the music by genius @arrahman the entire cast... it was the beginning of what I call #AamirKhan's patriot films ... @ashutoshGowarikar 's best.
We were promoting #Fukrey in Dubai when our multifaceted producer @faroutakhtar joined us. He hit the gym before he joined us for Press. Amazing commitment! His physical transformation made as much news as his performance. Salute heroes like Milkha Singh, this was a fantastic biopic #nationalsportday
Earlier today, Deepika Padukone participated in an interactive session with her fans and revealed that badminton and swimming are her favourite sports.
any guesses? https://t.co/r17FSaJ1hh— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
badminton & swimming https://t.co/xZ6BwKOhdH— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
Taapsee Pannu shared pictures of women athletes Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepa Malik, Asha Roka and PU Chitra along with a caption that read, "She believed she could. So she did. Who said sport is only for men? Let's celebrate our women heroes on #NationalSportsDay."
She believed she could. So she did. Who said sport is only for men? Let's celebrate our women heroes on #NationalSportsDay. pic.twitter.com/VE8gchZb2K— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 29, 2017
Abhishek Bachchan also wished his fans and followers on Twitter on the occasion of National Sports Day. The 41-year-old actor tweeted, "Happy National Sports Day. Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains."
Happy National Sports Day.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017
Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains
