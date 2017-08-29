National Sports Day: Richa Chadha's Top 5 Sports Films. Are Your Faves On Her List?

Richa Chadha listed Saheb, Lagaan, Chak De! India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dangal as her five favourite sports films

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 29, 2017 19:44 IST
On the occasion of National Sports Day, actress Richa Chadha shared the posters of her five favourite sports films on Instagram. Can you guess which ones she selected? Well, the 30-year-old actress has listed Saheb, Lagaan, Chak De! India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dangal amongst the top five. In each post, Richa Chadha has clearly explained why these films touched her heart. With the poster of Aamir Khan's Lagaan, the Masaan actress wrote that she had watched the film post her exams and the music of the film won her heart along with the nail-biting end. Whereas, the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which stars Farhan Akhtar, the producer of her film Fukrey, was a 'fantastic biopic.' "We were promoting #Fukrey in Dubai when our multifaceted producer @faroutakhtar joined us. He hit the gym before he joined us for Press. Amazing commitment! His physical transformation made as much news as his performance," wrote Richa Chadha.

Here is the list of Richa Chadha's five favourite sports film.
 
 
 
 
 


Earlier today, Deepika Padukone participated in an interactive session with her fans and revealed that badminton and swimming are her favourite sports.
 
 

Taapsee Pannu shared pictures of women athletes Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepa Malik, Asha Roka and PU Chitra along with a caption that read, "She believed she could. So she did. Who said sport is only for men? Let's celebrate our women heroes on #NationalSportsDay."
 

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his fans and followers on Twitter on the occasion of National Sports Day. The 41-year-old actor tweeted, "Happy National Sports Day. Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains."
 

On National Sports Day, tell us which is your favourite sport in the comments below.
 

