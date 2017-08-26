Nargis Fakhri Laughs Off 'Pregnancy' Rumours. 'May Be It's A Hamburger Baby,' She Tweets

Highlights
- "I'm not pregnant. Ok maybe it's a hamburger baby," she tweeted
- Nargis described the all the rumours as 'breaking news'
- Nargis was last seen in Banjo
Here's what Nargis Fakhri posted.
Here u go. Ill do the job for you. And no I'm not pregnant ok maybe it's a hamburger baby. But don't tell the hamburglar!pic.twitter.com/O5c3AvcTmE— Nargis (@NargisFakhri) August 26, 2017
BREAKING NEWS! pic.twitter.com/xQesGX75Yi— Nargis (@NargisFakhri) August 26, 2017
I laugh at my own jokes— Nargis (@NargisFakhri) August 26, 2017
Did anyone out there get the joke?.......... ok..... I think I hear crickets well then I'll stick to smiling. Thanks bye.— Nargis (@NargisFakhri) August 26, 2017
Nargis is rumoured to be dating actor Uday Chopra. However, both of them have denied a romance and Uday said that they are only 'close friends.' He posted a status about their alleged relationship and tweeted, "Ok so it had to come to this... @NargisFakhri and I are close friends and all the rumors that are doing the rounds have no basis in reality."
Ok so it had to come to this... @NargisFakhri and I are close friends and all the rumors that are doing the rounds have no basis in reality— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 18, 2016
Nargis Fakhri was last seen in 2016 film Banjo, opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Housefull 3 and Azhar were her other films of last year. Of her interests outside the acting field, she earlier told news agency PTI, "Acting is not the only thing. I want to do a lot in life. When you are on sets you are always acting you are not interacting with people in life and not learning anything new. There is so much more to learn and do different things in life. I want to balance things by doing acting and other things."
5 Weddings, starring Rajkummar Rao, is Nargis Fakhri's next release.