Nargis Fakhri Laughs Off 'Pregnancy' Rumours. 'May Be It's A Hamburger Baby,' She Tweets

Nargis Fakhri, in a series of tweets, has slammed reports stating that she might be 'pregnant'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 26, 2017 16:28 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I'm not pregnant. Ok maybe it's a hamburger baby," she tweeted
  2. Nargis described the all the rumours as 'breaking news'
  3. Nargis was last seen in Banjo
Actress Nargis Fakhri, in a series of tweets, has slammed reports stating that she might be 'pregnant.' On Thursday, an actress spotted at the airport, hiding her face from the paparazzi, with a slightly bloated belly, was speculated to be Nargis by several media outlets. The pictures swiftly went viral later. Nargis' tweets have clarified that it was her pictures but she laughs off 'pregnancy' rumours and replied to a similar report and tweeted, "Here you go. I'll do the job for you. And no I'm not pregnant. Ok maybe it's a hamburger baby. But, don't tell the hamburglar," she wrote alongside a photograph of herself. She also shared a screenshot of the dress which was from a famous fashion label. The 37-year-old actress in a separate tweet hilariously described all the rumours as 'breaking news.'

Here's what Nargis Fakhri posted.
 
 
 
 

Nargis is rumoured to be dating actor Uday Chopra. However, both of them have denied a romance and Uday said that they are only 'close friends.' He posted a status about their alleged relationship and tweeted, "Ok so it had to come to this... @NargisFakhri and I are close friends and all the rumors that are doing the rounds have no basis in reality."
 

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in 2016 film Banjo, opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Housefull 3 and Azhar were her other films of last year. Of her interests outside the acting field, she earlier told news agency PTI, "Acting is not the only thing. I want to do a lot in life. When you are on sets you are always acting you are not interacting with people in life and not learning anything new. There is so much more to learn and do different things in life. I want to balance things by doing acting and other things."

5 Weddings, starring Rajkummar Rao, is Nargis Fakhri's next release.
 

Trending

