Munna Michael Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Earns Over Rs 6 Crore

Tiger Shroff's latest film Munna Michael, which released across 3,000 screens on Friday, has collected Rs 6.65 crore on its opening day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The dance-drama, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nidhhi Agerwal. Box Office India reports that that Munna Michael's collection was a 'little better' that Tiger Shroff's A Flying Jatt, which released last year. In Munna Michael, Tiger plays the titular, a dancer, who idolises Michael Jackson. Munna is also Mahinder's (Nawazuddin) dance teacher and helps him to win over his love interest, who turns out to be Munna's girlfriend (Nidhhi). Munna Michael is directed by Sabbir Khan, who has previously worked with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti and Baaghi.
Highlights
- Munna Michael released across 3,000 screens
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in a negative role
- Munna Michael released along with Lipstick Under My Burkha
Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet.
#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr [3000 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. "As is obvious, Munna Michael has nothing original or novel on offer. Tiger Shroff's range as an actor could fit into a single-toned miniature - you don't need to see Munna Michael to come to that conclusion. It only serves as a reminder. The film follows a simple formula: Tiger dances when he isn't fighting and he fights when he isn't dancing," he wrote in the review.
Of Nawazuddin's dance, Tiger Shroff earlier told the press, "Since Nawazuddinji is not a trained dancer, we had to practice each step around 100 times. He has danced so much in the movie that to show you more of it we are going to make Munna Michael 2 with him."
Munna Michael released in theatres with the much-awaited Lipstick Under My Burkha and Hollywood film Dunkirk.