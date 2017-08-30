Mumbai Rains: What Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia And Other TV Stars Did

The incessant rain in Mumbai on Tuesday brought the city to a standstill. Many were stranded at various locations while five people have reportedly died. The meteorological department has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours. Amidst all the chaos, television stars like Vivek Dahiya, Aashka Goradia and others seem to have enjoyed it to the fullest. Vivek Dahiya of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, enjoyed cycling in the rain while Aashka took a ride on a swing with fiancé Brent Goble. "Nothing can beat taking your bike out for a ride in this weather," Vivek captioned his post, with the hashtag, 'beat the heat.' See the picture which he shared.
Highlights
- "Nothing can beat taking your bike out for a ride," Vivek wrote
- Aashka Goradia and her fiance Brent Goble enjoyed a ride on the swing
- Bollywood celebs like Big B, Alia, Priyanka also posted updates
While Vivek Dahiya is concentrating on fitness, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble enjoyed a romantic ride on the swing. Aashka and Brent are all set to get married this December. The couple got engaged last year.
Hina Khan posted a video, which clearly showed the situation of Mumbai on Tuesday - heavy downpour and strong wind. "The moment when the wind blows you off. Crazy sound, crazy weather, crazy monsoon," she wrote in the caption. Hina Khan is best-known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She quit the show last year and currently features in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
Karan Patel, the lead actor of Ye Hai Mohabbatein, urged people to help the stray animals.
Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, R Madhavan, Lara Dutta and others have also posted updates on Mumbai rains.