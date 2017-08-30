Mumbai Rains: Sidharth Malhotra's Ram Rahim Tweet Ridiculed Again By The Internet

Sidharth Malhotra will next feature in Ittefaq (Image courtesy: s1dofficial )

Highlights "All the people of Mumbai, Sidharth urges you to stay safe," read a tweet "Stay indoors and watch A Gentleman," read a tweet Sidharth was trolled for plugging film promotion with Ram Rahim's case

How Sidharth Malhotra is expecting his mumbai fans to come and watch his movie #AGentleman#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/OiqNnAR4XY — Swagshank (@zZoker) August 29, 2017

All the people of Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra urges you to please stay safe, stay indoors and watch "A gentleman" — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) August 29, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra- "To all Mumbaikars who are stranded, hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman#PeaceAndLove" — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 29, 2017

Hello guys, i hope you are all fine in Mumbai. Take care, stay safe so that you can watch my movie Gentleman soon.



- Sidharth Malhotra — Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) August 29, 2017

To all the people of Mumbai , Assam and Bihar please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon.

Sidharth Malhotra — Divyanshu Dixit (@DdxBrand) August 29, 2017

Now That You Guys Are Safe, Don't Forget To Watch Sidharth Malhotra's "A Gentleman" Today. #MumbaiRains#MumbaiFloods — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) August 30, 2017

#MumbaiRains

Hello Mumbaikars now you all are safe and transportation also restarted so plz go and watch my movie #AGentleman



- @S1dharthM — Gujarati Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) August 30, 2017

To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman#PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017