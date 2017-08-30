Mumbai Rains: Sidharth Malhotra's Ram Rahim Tweet Ridiculed Again By The Internet

Highlights
- "All the people of Mumbai, Sidharth urges you to stay safe," read a tweet
- "Stay indoors and watch A Gentleman," read a tweet
- Sidharth was trolled for plugging film promotion with Ram Rahim's case
How Sidharth Malhotra is expecting his mumbai fans to come and watch his movie #AGentleman#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/OiqNnAR4XY— Swagshank (@zZoker) August 29, 2017
All the people of Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra urges you to please stay safe, stay indoors and watch "A gentleman"— Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) August 29, 2017
Sidharth Malhotra- "To all Mumbaikars who are stranded, hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman#PeaceAndLove"— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 29, 2017
Hello guys, i hope you are all fine in Mumbai. Take care, stay safe so that you can watch my movie Gentleman soon.— Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) August 29, 2017
- Sidharth Malhotra
To all the people of Mumbai , Assam and Bihar please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon.— Divyanshu Dixit (@DdxBrand) August 29, 2017
Sidharth Malhotra
The furious downpour receded today and, as Mumbai struggled to resume normal life, the mocking continued:
Now That You Guys Are Safe, Don't Forget To Watch Sidharth Malhotra's "A Gentleman" Today. #MumbaiRains#MumbaiFloods— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) August 30, 2017
#MumbaiRains— Gujarati Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) August 30, 2017
Hello Mumbaikars now you all are safe and transportation also restarted so plz go and watch my movie #AGentleman
- @S1dharthM
Sidharth Malhotra kind of asked for the ruthless ridiculing by tweeting this on Friday morning, as Panchkula teetered on the edge of violence ahead of the verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim by the Haryana High Court:
To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman#PeaceAndLove— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017
He was shown no mercy. Twitter called Sidharth 'shameless' and 'ungentlemanly' for his tone-deaf promotion of a film while Panchkula burnt - Ram Rahim's conviction on two counts of rape provoked his followers to riot. 38 people died and 250 were injured in violent clashes and arson.
Sidharth Malhotra later said his tweet had been posted before the verdict was delivered. It didn't absolve him. Among his many detractors were politician Omar Abdullah, who posted this:
To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017
A Gentleman, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in a double role and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead, opened to middling reviews. Box office business has likewise been slow, a fact that has also provided Twitter with cause for mirth.