Mumbai Rains: Anupam Kher, R Madhavan Stranded In Water-Logged Streets, Post Videos

"My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration," Instagrammed R Madhavan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 29, 2017 23:16 IST
R Madhavan's car broke down a little ahead of his residence (courtesy actormaddy)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Walked out and called a friend in Bandra," tweeted Anupam Kher
  2. "My silly car down," Instagrammed Madhavan
  3. R Madhavan had to wade his way back home
Mumbai witnessed torrential rains on Monday, which prompted weather officials to alert the residents of the city to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. But Mumbai is home to several Bollywood celebrities, who had to battle the weather conditions and the disrupted traffic situations on Monday, just like thousand others. Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted to say that he was stranded in his car in Mumbai's Santa Cruz amidst the heavy down pour and had to seek refuge at a friend's place in Bandra - it appears he was unable to make it to where he was headed. "When my car got stuck in heavy rains. Walked out and called a friend in Bandra. Now I am at his house," Mr Kher had tweeted around 8 pm.

R Madhavan, who was on his way home, also logged in to Instagram to share a video of the water-logged streets around his residence. The actor's car broke down a little distance ahead of his home, prompting the him to write: "My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration." In the video he shared, Madhavan moved the camera around and can be heard saying: "I'm stuck in the floods right outside my house. How exciting. The vehicle has completely died and there's water all over the place.
 
 
 
 

My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration...

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on



Huma Qureshi spent three hours on the highway:



Earlier in the day, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had tweeted to say his sisters were in a potentially dangerous situation and got help just in time to exit their stranded vehicle.
 
 

Updates have poured in on Twitter throughout the day with celebrities posting prayers and warnings, live updates and hacks to beat the rain. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's tweets arrived in the evening while stars like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan tweeted earlier in the day.
 
 
 
 
 

Several social media posts, like those from Abhishek and Lara Dutta, were also aimed at defusing the tensed atmosphere.
 
 

Mumbai experienced heavy lash of rain on Monday, which is being considered as the worst that the city has witnessed since 2005. Apart from road blockade, flight schedules and train services were also disrupted in the city on Monday.
 

