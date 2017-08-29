Mumbai Rains: Anupam Kher, R Madhavan Stranded In Water-Logged Streets, Post Videos

R Madhavan's car broke down a little ahead of his residence (courtesy actormaddy )

My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He & his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house. #StaySafe#HelpfulMumbaipic.twitter.com/YIoMcvwojb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017

There is NO city in the world like #Mumbai when it comes to Human Bonding & Resilience at the time of crises. We see that again & again. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017

My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration... A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Was stuck for 3 hours on the highway ..saw so many people help each other out !! that's my #Mumbai hope everyone is safe .. now I'm off pic.twitter.com/JvsuQ9zm6o — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 29, 2017

Wake up Mumbai !! This is the worst monsoon 'nightmare' !!! Just spoke to 2 of my sisters. They almost drowned in Khar West. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017

"We were pulled out of our car just in time by generous strangers." ( Khar West , Mumbai. 4:30 pm ) pic.twitter.com/XfxOiE4uXn — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017

Watching the rains from my window all day. I am praying for your safety and health in this downpour. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 29, 2017

May Allah keep all of you safe. #mumbaiRains. I've been told the authorities are doing their best to make it easy for you. God bless. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 29, 2017

While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Stay safe Mumbai. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

Happy National Sports Day.

Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!@Maheshbhupathi#MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks! pic.twitter.com/uEV30SPfT5 — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 29, 2017