Mumbai Rains: Anupam Kher, R Madhavan Stranded In Water-Logged Streets, Post Videos

Highlights
- "Walked out and called a friend in Bandra," tweeted Anupam Kher
- "My silly car down," Instagrammed Madhavan
- R Madhavan had to wade his way back home
R Madhavan, who was on his way home, also logged in to Instagram to share a video of the water-logged streets around his residence. The actor's car broke down a little distance ahead of his home, prompting the him to write: "My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration." In the video he shared, Madhavan moved the camera around and can be heard saying: "I'm stuck in the floods right outside my house. How exciting. The vehicle has completely died and there's water all over the place.
My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He & his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house. #StaySafe#HelpfulMumbaipic.twitter.com/YIoMcvwojb— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017
There is NO city in the world like #Mumbai when it comes to Human Bonding & Resilience at the time of crises. We see that again & again.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017
Huma Qureshi spent three hours on the highway:
Was stuck for 3 hours on the highway ..saw so many people help each other out !! that's my #Mumbai hope everyone is safe .. now I'm off pic.twitter.com/JvsuQ9zm6o— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 29, 2017
Earlier in the day, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had tweeted to say his sisters were in a potentially dangerous situation and got help just in time to exit their stranded vehicle.
Wake up Mumbai !! This is the worst monsoon 'nightmare' !!! Just spoke to 2 of my sisters. They almost drowned in Khar West.— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017
"We were pulled out of our car just in time by generous strangers." ( Khar West , Mumbai. 4:30 pm ) pic.twitter.com/XfxOiE4uXn— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017
Updates have poured in on Twitter throughout the day with celebrities posting prayers and warnings, live updates and hacks to beat the rain. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's tweets arrived in the evening while stars like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan tweeted earlier in the day.
Watching the rains from my window all day. I am praying for your safety and health in this downpour.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 29, 2017
May Allah keep all of you safe. #mumbaiRains. I've been told the authorities are doing their best to make it easy for you. God bless.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 29, 2017
While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone.— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017
Stay safe Mumbai.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017
Several social media posts, like those from Abhishek and Lara Dutta, were also aimed at defusing the tensed atmosphere.
Happy National Sports Day.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017
Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains
Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!@Maheshbhupathi#MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks! pic.twitter.com/uEV30SPfT5— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 29, 2017
Mumbai experienced heavy lash of rain on Monday, which is being considered as the worst that the city has witnessed since 2005. Apart from road blockade, flight schedules and train services were also disrupted in the city on Monday.