Mumbai Rain Disrupts City. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Others Post Updates And Life Hacks

While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

Stay safe mumbai..... — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Heard about the heavy rains in Mumbai!!! Please be safe.. And PLEASE make some room for stray dogs and cats in your buildings & compounds! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 29, 2017

Just went to fetch the kids from school. Traffic smooth and free flowing..traffic police on the streets to help. well done @MumbaiPolice — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 29, 2017

Everyone please stay safe and indoors. Feel terrible about people and animals with no proper shelter or no shelter at all. #MumbaiRains — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 29, 2017

Guys please be careful https://t.co/m0mw63ESm1 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 29, 2017

Stay safe Mumbai. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

As I watch the torrential rain from the safety of my home my heart goes out to all those vulnerable and affected... especially children. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

High tide soon. Water level on roads likely to rise. Please stay put where you are & remain indoors. Keep food/water handy.#MumbaiRains — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017

I hear its pouring worse than 2005 in Mumbai. Is that true? Hope everyone is safe! — Tina Desai (@tinadesai07) August 29, 2017

All you beautiful Mumbai people, Please be Careful. Heavy rains here. Don't go out, stay indoors and safe with your family. #MumbaiRains — Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) August 29, 2017

Ganesha take care of our city A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

On my balcony with a hot cuppa chai! music mumbairain and a chuttiwala din!What more can one ask for?Sadly a lot of others inconvenienced pic.twitter.com/ECEP8EjLDs — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 29, 2017

Happy National Sports Day.

Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!#MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks! A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

Meanwhile in a by-lane of Bandra! #rain #flooding #Bandra #mybandra #volleyball #boyswillbeboys #makingthemostoftherain #monsoon2017 A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:33am PDT