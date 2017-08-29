Mumbai Rain Disrupts City. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Others Post Updates And Life Hacks

"Traffic smooth and free flowing..traffic police on the streets to help. well done," tweeted Raveena Tandon

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 29, 2017 17:06 IST
"Please stay safe and take care everyone," tweeted Deepika Padukone (courtesy deepikapadukone)

  1. "Stay safe Mumbai," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan
  2. "Please stay safe and take care everyone," tweeted Deepika
  3. "My heart goes out to all those vulnerable," said Dia Mirza
Mumbai, the city which never sleeps, has been battling torrential rain through the morning. Mumbai has been hit with a disruptive round of rain, that is being considered as the worst that the city has witnessed since 2006, and Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their concern on Twitter, asking people to stay safe and stay indoors. Deepika Padukone, who was engaged in a Twitter interaction with her fans, interrupted her session to tweet: "While I do this, alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai. Please stay safe and take care everyone." Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the City of Dreams, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan said: "Stay safe Mumbai."

Live updates have also been pouring in from stars like Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag and others. "Just went to fetch the kids from school. Traffic smooth and free flowing... traffic police on the streets to help. Well done," is how Raveena applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Traffic Police, who have constantly been sharing alerts on Twitter. Dia Mirza, who stayed put at home, came to Twitter to say: "As I watch the torrential rain from the safety of my home my heart goes out to all those vulnerable and affected... especially children." Gul Panag also reached out to her followers writing in separate tweets: "Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming. Plan ahead. Stay safe" and "High tide soon. Water level on roads likely to rise. Please stay put where you are and remain indoors. Keep food/water handy."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is what Neetu Kapoor had to say:
 
 

Ganesha take care of our city

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Celebrities like Abhishek, Raveena, Lara Dutta and Pooja Bhatt defused the tension on social media, sharing rain-special tweets on a lighter note. "Happy National Sports Day. Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy," wrote Abhishek in a tweet. BTW, lovely survival strategy, Lara Dutta.
 
 
 
 

Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!#MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on


 


By 12 pm today, citizens of Mumbai were alerted to stay in unless absolutely unavoidable. "It isn't a panic situation but only step outside your house if absolutely necessary," said Aditya Thackeray, member of the Shiv Sena, the party which is in charge of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
 

