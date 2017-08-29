Mumbai Rain Disrupts City. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Others Post Updates And Life Hacks

Highlights
Live updates have also been pouring in from stars like Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag and others. "Just went to fetch the kids from school. Traffic smooth and free flowing... traffic police on the streets to help. Well done," is how Raveena applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Traffic Police, who have constantly been sharing alerts on Twitter. Dia Mirza, who stayed put at home, came to Twitter to say: "As I watch the torrential rain from the safety of my home my heart goes out to all those vulnerable and affected... especially children." Gul Panag also reached out to her followers writing in separate tweets: "Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming. Plan ahead. Stay safe" and "High tide soon. Water level on roads likely to rise. Please stay put where you are and remain indoors. Keep food/water handy."
While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone.— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
Stay safe mumbai.....— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017
BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017
Heard about the heavy rains in Mumbai!!! Please be safe.. And PLEASE make some room for stray dogs and cats in your buildings & compounds!— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 29, 2017
Just went to fetch the kids from school. Traffic smooth and free flowing..traffic police on the streets to help. well done @MumbaiPolice— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 29, 2017
Everyone please stay safe and indoors. Feel terrible about people and animals with no proper shelter or no shelter at all. #MumbaiRains— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 29, 2017
Guys please be careful https://t.co/m0mw63ESm1— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 29, 2017
Stay safe Mumbai.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017
As I watch the torrential rain from the safety of my home my heart goes out to all those vulnerable and affected... especially children.— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017
Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017
Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming.— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017
Plan ahead. Stay safe.#MumbaiRains#rain#weather... https://t.co/G9XEtu4TAR
High tide soon. Water level on roads likely to rise. Please stay put where you are & remain indoors. Keep food/water handy.#MumbaiRains— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017
I hear its pouring worse than 2005 in Mumbai. Is that true? Hope everyone is safe!— Tina Desai (@tinadesai07) August 29, 2017
All you beautiful Mumbai people, Please be Careful. Heavy rains here. Don't go out, stay indoors and safe with your family. #MumbaiRains— Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) August 29, 2017
This is what Neetu Kapoor had to say:
Celebrities like Abhishek, Raveena, Lara Dutta and Pooja Bhatt defused the tension on social media, sharing rain-special tweets on a lighter note. "Happy National Sports Day. Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy," wrote Abhishek in a tweet. BTW, lovely survival strategy, Lara Dutta.
On my balcony with a hot cuppa chai! music mumbairain and a chuttiwala din!What more can one ask for?Sadly a lot of others inconvenienced pic.twitter.com/ECEP8EjLDs— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 29, 2017
Happy National Sports Day.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017
Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains
By 12 pm today, citizens of Mumbai were alerted to stay in unless absolutely unavoidable. "It isn't a panic situation but only step outside your house if absolutely necessary," said Aditya Thackeray, member of the Shiv Sena, the party which is in charge of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).