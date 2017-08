Mumbai Rain Disrupts City. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Others Post Updates And Life Hacks

Highlights "Stay safe Mumbai," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan "Please stay safe and take care everyone," tweeted Deepika "My heart goes out to all those vulnerable," said Dia Mirza

While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

Stay safe mumbai..... — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Heard about the heavy rains in Mumbai!!! Please be safe.. And PLEASE make some room for stray dogs and cats in your buildings & compounds! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 29, 2017

Just went to fetch the kids from school. Traffic smooth and free flowing..traffic police on the streets to help. well done @MumbaiPolice — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 29, 2017

Everyone please stay safe and indoors. Feel terrible about people and animals with no proper shelter or no shelter at all. #MumbaiRains — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 29, 2017

Guys please be careful https://t.co/m0mw63ESm1 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 29, 2017

Stay safe Mumbai. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

As I watch the torrential rain from the safety of my home my heart goes out to all those vulnerable and affected... especially children. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

High tide soon. Water level on roads likely to rise. Please stay put where you are & remain indoors. Keep food/water handy.#MumbaiRains — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017

I hear its pouring worse than 2005 in Mumbai. Is that true? Hope everyone is safe! — Tina Desai (@tinadesai07) August 29, 2017

All you beautiful Mumbai people, Please be Careful. Heavy rains here. Don't go out, stay indoors and safe with your family. #MumbaiRains — Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) August 29, 2017

Ganesha take care of our city A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

On my balcony with a hot cuppa chai! music mumbairain and a chuttiwala din!What more can one ask for?Sadly a lot of others inconvenienced pic.twitter.com/ECEP8EjLDs — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 29, 2017

Happy National Sports Day.

Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!#MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks! A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

Meanwhile in a by-lane of Bandra! #rain #flooding #Bandra #mybandra #volleyball #boyswillbeboys #makingthemostoftherain #monsoon2017 A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

Mumbai, the city which never sleeps, has been battling torrential rain through the morning . Mumbai has been hit with a disruptive round of rain, that is being considered as the worst that the city has witnessed since 2006, and Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their concern on Twitter, asking people to stay safe and stay indoors. Deepika Padukone, who was engaged in a Twitter interaction with her fans, interrupted her session to tweet: "While I do this, alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai. Please stay safe and take care everyone." Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the City of Dreams, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan said: "Stay safe Mumbai."Live updates have also been pouring in from stars like Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag and others. "Just went to fetch the kids from school. Traffic smooth and free flowing... traffic police on the streets to help. Well done," is how Raveena applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Traffic Police, who have constantly been sharing alerts on Twitter. Dia Mirza, who stayed put at home, came to Twitter to say: "As I watch the torrential rain from the safety of my home my heart goes out to all those vulnerable and affected... especially children." Gul Panag also reached out to her followers writing in separate tweets: "Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming. Plan ahead. Stay safe" and "High tide soon. Water level on roads likely to rise. Please stay put where you are and remain indoors. Keep food/water handy."This is what Neetu Kapoor had to say:Celebrities like Abhishek, Raveena, Lara Dutta and Pooja Bhatt defused the tension on social media, sharing rain-special tweets on a lighter note. "Happy National Sports Day. Today's sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy," wrote Abhishek in a tweet. BTW, lovely survival strategy, Lara Dutta.By 12 pm today, citizens of Mumbai were alerted to stay in unless absolutely unavoidable . "It isn't a panic situation but only step outside your house if absolutely necessary," said Aditya Thackeray, member of the Shiv Sena, the party which is in charge of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).