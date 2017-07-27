Mubarakan Preview: Anil Kapoor Plus Arjun Kapoor Times Two Mubarakan Preview: The twist in the tale is that the uncle (Kartar Singh) Anil Kapoor plays, has two bhatijas - Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh - both characters played by Arjun

. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to take over the theatres on Friday with their new movie. Anees Bazmee is the first director to have cast Anil Kapoor and Arjun together. The twist in the tale is that the uncle (Kartar Singh) Anil Kapoor plays, has twos - Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh - both characters played by Arjun. Two more lead characters are added to the list for that extra bit of confusion and complication in the plot. Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty join as Sweety and Binkle. The trailers, songs and other promotional material released so far reveal that the film promises to be a laugh riot Ahead of the movie, we can only attempt to simplify the-like plot for you, no promises, okay? Karan, the suave of the two cousins, has grown up in London while Charan, the, is born and brought up in Punjab. Charan is actually in love with Binkle but his wedding gets fixed with Sweety, who Karan admires. Meanwhile, wedding preparations are also on for Karan and Binkle. The source of the confusion is detected to be Kartar Singh, who takes up the challenge to solve the family puzzle.Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor described his experience of filming with Arjun as "wonderful" and told news agency PTI: "It has been a wonderful and emotional experience working with Arjun. Someone asked me if there was a rivalry between you two on sets, because you're relative. He's my brother's son. In fact, he's like my own son. But I never call him Arjun, I call him 'Arjun." Arjun also had a "blast" working with his real-life chachu . "It's a blast (to work with a family member). Before the film began I was also keen to see how this pans out because I have not experienced this before. But it turned out to be a blast because you get to hang out with your family. Learn, work and watch a man who's iconic and a legend do his work," he told IANS.marks Anil Kapoor's fifth film with the director and hits screens tomorrow.