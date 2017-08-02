Mubarakan Box Office Day 5: Anil Kapoor's Film Remains 'Steady'

The Kapoors' new film Mubarakan has garnered over Rs 29 crores at the box office in five days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mubarakan witnessed a sudden dip in ticket sales on Monday after scoring brilliant box office numbers over the weekend. Noting the abrupt downward graph of Mubarakan, Mr Adarsh tweeted to say that the film's business has declined. But about Tuesday, he wrote: "Mubarakan is STEADY... Records similar biz on Tue.... Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr, Mon 3.55 cr, Tue 3.45 cr. Total: Rs 29.91 cr." The Anees Bazmee-directed film arrived in theatres on July 28, when it also clashed with Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar.
Highlights
- Mubarakan casts Anil and Arjun Kapoor for the first time
- The film has made Rs 29.91 crores in five days
- Sunday is when the film collected the highest amount
Mubarakan scored the highest on Sunday with over Rs 10 crores - it actually doubled its opening day collections, which was Rs 5.16 crores. Monday is when the film made the least with Rs 3.55 crores.
#Mubarakan is STEADY... Records similar biz on Tue... Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr, Mon 3.55 cr, Tue 3.45 cr. Total: Rs 29.91 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2017
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote that Mubarakan has the typical ingredients of a Bollywood masala movie. "Mubarakan is generally puerile, occasionally fun, and always unabashedly over the top. It is just the sort of mix of song, dance, comic gags and unbridled lunacy that Bollywood's mass audience so loves. So, there is superhit written all over the film, but this puffy concoction simply isn't for those with a taste for more subtle and easy-flowing humour," he said.
Mubarakan stars Anil Kapoor as Kartar Singh - the uncle of separated twins Charan and Karan - both versions played by Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Ileana' D Cruz join the cast as Karan and Charan's respective lovers.