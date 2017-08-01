Mubarakan Box Office Collection Day 4: Anil Kapoor's Film's Business 'Declines'

Mubarakan Box Office Collection Day 4: Lipstick Under My Burkha is still not bending its knee at the box office. The film snatched considerable business from Mubarakan

Mubarakan Box Office Collection Day 4: Arjun and Anil Kapoor in a film still. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mubarakan total collection till now is Rs 26.46 crore
  2. Mubarakan released along with Indu Sarkar and Raag Desh
  3. Lipstick Under My Burkha snatched a few crores from Mubarakan
Anees Bazmee's wedding dramedy Mubarakan's successful spell at the box office was short-lived. The film, starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, witnessed a decline in the collection on Monday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He gave the film's four-day box office report card and listed Monday's earning at Rs 3.55 crore (the opening day collection was Rs 5.16 crore). The Sony Pictures-produced film has pocketed Rs 26.46 crore so far. Mubarakan was made on a budget of Rs 45 crore and it still has a long way to go. Take a look at Mubarakan's collection report till date.
 

Mubarakan released along with Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar and Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh. The latest collection reports of both films are not known yet. Meanwhile, last week's Lipstick Under My Burkha is still not bending its knee at the box office. The film snatched considerable business from Mubarakan and others in the last four days and have collected Rs 15.36 crore so far. The film was made in Rs 6.5 crore.
 

Mubarakan features Arjun Kapoor in a double role. He plays Karan, who is engaged to his lookalike Charan's girlfriend played by Athiya Shetty and Charan is engaged to Karan's girlfriend played by Ileana D'Cruz. Karan and Charan look up to their uncle Kartar Singh (enter Anil Kapoor) to pull them out of the comedy of errors.

Watch the trailer of Mubarakan:
 

Mubarakan also stars Neha Sharma, Rahul Dev, Karan Kundra, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

