Mubarakan Box Office Collection Day 3: Anil Kapoor's Film Had 100% Growth On Sunday

Last Friday's release Mubarakan, starring Anil and Arjun Kapoor, made a poor start but doubled its earnings on Sunday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, featuring Arjun in a double role, has made a total of Rs 22.91 crore in its opening weekend. Sunday's collection of Rs 10.37 crore was twice that of Friday's Rs 5.16 crore. Earnings came from both multiplexes and single screen theatres, Mr Adarsh reports. Monday to Thursday business will be crucial for the film if it is to make a respectable showing in its first week. Here are Taran Adarsh's tweets:
#Mubarakan biz doubled on Sun, from the low starting point [Fri]... Plexes and single screens, both contributed handsomely on Sun...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2017
#Mubarakan Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr. Total: Rs 22.91 cr. India biz... Growth on Sun [vis-a-vis Fri]: 100.97%.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2017
#Mubarakan has to maintain the speed from Mon-Thu... Consistent biz on weekdays would ensure a good Week 1 total...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2017
Mubarakan stars Arjun Kapoor as a set of twins who are raised separately by various family members, one in London and the other in Punjab. One twin helpfully wears a turban. Trouble brews when the families begin matchmaking and both brothers turn to their uncle, played by Arjun's real uncle Anil Kapoor. The prospective brides are played by actresses Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.
Mubarakan is directed by Anees Bazmee, who made films such as No Entry and Welcome with Anil Kapoor, and opened last week to middling reviews. Critics were agreed that Anil Kapoor's performance was the highlight of the film but were unenthusiastic about the rest of the cast. "Anil Kapoor, who is as irrepressible as ever, lends some lustre to the proceedings with his impressive energy levels and funny one-liners," wrote Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV.com, adding, "Arjun Kapoor is far less consistent in his double role, but he does strike a few purple patches along the way, demonstrating a comic flair that cries out for a better film than this one."
Mubarakan also features actress Neha Sharma in a special appearance.