Mubarakan Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's Film Makes...

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's new film Mubarakan opened to theatres on Friday and has collected around Rs 5 crores, reported Box Office India. The film's opening day figure is comparable to that of dance drama Munna Michael, which released last week and has made a little over Rs 31 crores so far. Munna Michael had a cast comprising actors Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Niddhi Agerwal, whose debut film this was. Meanwhile, Mubarakan's stellar cast list includes names like two-film-old Athiya Shetty and Rustom actress Ileana D'Cruz apart from the two Kapoor stars. However, Mubarakan appears to have fallen short of Munna Michael's #Day 1 collection figures by a margin of one crore.
Mubarakan has just begun its race at the box office and is expected to rake in stronger figures over the weekend, said the Box Office India report. "Mubarakan has taken a low opening of around 15-20% and its basically the same as Munna Micheal on an all India level but the demographics are slightly different and that gives it a better chance than Munna Micheal," added Box Office India.
Ahead of the film's release, promotional events were primarily headlined by the two Kapoors - Arjuna and his uncle - with appearances on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show. The senior Kapoor also thanked fans, followers and cine-goers for all the love on behalf of the film's team. "Thank you for embracing our madness and showering us with so much love! As entertainers, we are honoured. This is what we crave for," he tweeted.
Anees Bazmee-directed film clashed with Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar at the box office. Emergency-themed drama Indu Sarkar stars Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh and has made Rs 85 lakhs in terms of ticket sales, reported Box Office India.