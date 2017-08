MTV VMAs 2017: Full List Of Winners

Highlights Kendrick Lamar won six awards at MTV Video Music awards Ed Sheeran won the Artist Of The Year award Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran also performed at the event

MTV Video Music awards were held in California, United States on Sunday and it was all about brilliant performances by various artists. American rapper Kendrick Lamar opened the event by singing the popular songfrom his recently launched album. Kendrick Lamar has performed on the MTV Video Music awards stage for the second consecutive year. Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran also performed at the award function. Kendrick Lamar was nominated in eight categories, followed by Katy Perry and The Weeknd who had five nominations each. Here we have the complete list of winners from last night's MTV Video Music awards.: Kendrick Lamar -: Ed Sheeran: Khalid: Zayn & Taylor Swift -: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane -: Kendrick Lamar -: Zedd and Alessia Cara -: Twenty One Pilots -Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson -The Hamilton Mixtape -Big Sean -Alessia Cara -Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley -John Legend -: Kendrick Lamar -: Kendrick Lamar -: Kendrick Lamar -: Kendrick Lamar -: Kanye West -: Young Thug -: Lil Uzi Vert -This year, MTV merged the male and female categories for the awards. A number of transgender US service people were also invited to watch the show.