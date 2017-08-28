MTV VMAs 2017: Full List Of Winners

MTV Video Music awards were held in California, United States on Sunday. American rapper Kendrick Lamar opened the event by singing the popular song DNA from his recently launched album Damn

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 28, 2017 10:57 IST
Kendrick Lamar at MTV Video Music awards (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kendrick Lamar won six awards at MTV Video Music awards
  2. Ed Sheeran won the Artist Of The Year award
  3. Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran also performed at the event
MTV Video Music awards were held in California, United States on Sunday and it was all about brilliant performances by various artists. American rapper Kendrick Lamar opened the event by singing the popular song DNA from his recently launched album Damn. Kendrick Lamar has performed on the MTV Video Music awards stage for the second consecutive year. Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran also performed at the award function. Kendrick Lamar was nominated in eight categories, followed by Katy Perry and The Weeknd who had five nominations each. Here we have the complete list of winners from last night's MTV Video Music awards.

Video Of The Year: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Artist Of The Year: Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist: Khalid

Best Collaboration: Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Best Pop: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down

Best Hip Hop: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Best Dance: Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay

Best Rock: Twenty One Pilots - Heavy Dirty Soul

Best Fight Against The System: All Honored

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)

Big Sean - Light

Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend - Surefire

Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Best Direction: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Best Art Direction: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Best Visual Effects: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

Best Choreography: Kanye West - Fade

Best Editing: Young Thug - Wyclef Jean

Song Of The Summer: Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3

This year, MTV merged the male and female categories for the awards. A number of transgender US service people were also invited to watch the show.
 

