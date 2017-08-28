MTV VMAs 2017: Full List Of Winners

MTV Video Music awards were held in California, United States on Sunday and it was all about brilliant performances by various artists. American rapper Kendrick Lamar opened the event by singing the popular song DNA from his recently launched album Damn. Kendrick Lamar has performed on the MTV Video Music awards stage for the second consecutive year. Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran also performed at the award function. Kendrick Lamar was nominated in eight categories, followed by Katy Perry and The Weeknd who had five nominations each. Here we have the complete list of winners from last night's MTV Video Music awards.
Highlights
- Kendrick Lamar won six awards at MTV Video Music awards
- Ed Sheeran won the Artist Of The Year award
- Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran also performed at the event
Video Of The Year: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Artist Of The Year: Ed Sheeran
Best New Artist: Khalid
Best Collaboration: Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Best Pop: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down
Best Hip Hop: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Best Dance: Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay
Best Rock: Twenty One Pilots - Heavy Dirty Soul
Best Fight Against The System: All Honored
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
Big Sean - Light
Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
John Legend - Surefire
Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Best Direction: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Best Art Direction: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Best Visual Effects: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Best Choreography: Kanye West - Fade
Best Editing: Young Thug - Wyclef Jean
Song Of The Summer: Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3
This year, MTV merged the male and female categories for the awards. A number of transgender US service people were also invited to watch the show.