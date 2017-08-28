MTV VMAs 2017: Full List Of Winners MTV Video Music awards were held in California, United States on Sunday. American rapper Kendrick Lamar opened the event by singing the popular song DNA from his recently launched album Damn

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes and



Video Of The Year: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE



Artist Of The Year: Ed Sheeran



Best New Artist: Khalid



Best Collaboration: Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)



Best Pop: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - Down



Best Hip Hop: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE



Best Dance: Zedd and Alessia Cara - Stay



Best Rock: Twenty One Pilots - Heavy Dirty Soul



Best Fight Against The System: All Honored



Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - Black SpiderMan



The Hamilton Mixtape - Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)



Big Sean - Light



Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful



Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL



John Legend - Surefire



Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE



Best Direction: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE



Best Art Direction: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE



Best Visual Effects: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE



Best Choreography: Kanye West - Fade



Best Editing: Young Thug - Wyclef Jean



Song Of The Summer: Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3



This year, MTV merged the male and female categories for the awards. A number of transgender US service people were also invited to watch the show.





