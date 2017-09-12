Mouni Roy's Pics From Sri Lanka Are Pure Gold

Television star Mouni Roy is currently in Sri Lanka on a work trip and the actress has been delighting everyone by posting stunning pictures on social media. The photographs from her travel diaries are sure to make all those who are at work want to pack their bags and leave. From chilling at the pool side to indulging in some delicious food, the actress is seen enjoying her break in between her busy schedule. In one of the pictures posted by Mouni Roy, she can be seen twinning with her friend in a white sleeveless top paired with shorts as they happily pose for the camera while in the other they are seen soaking in the sun at the pool side.
Mouni Roy also shared a picture in which she looks gorgeous in a black dress with the wind blowing in her hair. "The last rose of summer," she captioned the image
Mouni Roy is best known for performance in television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin.
Mouni Roy also participated in the seventh season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Punit Pathak and finished off as a finalist. She also hosted the dance show So You Think You Can Dance along with Rithvik Dhanjani.
Monui Roy will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with Gold, which is being directed by Reema Kagti. The film is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh and is scheduled to release in 2018.