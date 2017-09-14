Mouni Roy And Mohit Raina Are Breaking Up (Or Have Already), Say Reports

Bad news for Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina's fans. Television actress Mouni and her Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev co-star Mohit, who have been reportedly dating each other since their mythological show days, have parted ways, according to reports. There are reports that the couple are not together now, as the fans noticed that Mouni and Mohit have stopped commenting on each other's social media pictures and have also unfollowed each other on Twitter. However, neither of them have denied or confirmed the reports and speculations about the same. Mouni and Mohit met each other on the sets of Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, which received a great response from audience. Since, then Mouni and Mohit are making the headlines.
Highlights
- Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina have broken up, say reports
- Mouni and Mohit co-starred in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev
- Mouni is currently prepping for Gold
Earlier, there were reports from mid-day that Mouni, who featured in Colors TV popular show Naagin, was dating her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani. "Both Mouni and Mohit are having a lot of arguments over her growing closeness to Arjun Bijlani, her co-star in Naagin. The lady members of Arjun's cricket team are upset with him for giving Mouni unnecessary importance on the field even though she barely plays," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
Mouni is popularly known for playing Krishnatulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shivanya in Naagin. She was also a contestant and finalist on reality dance show - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She is currently prepping for her Bollywood debut Gold, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The actress also posted the poster of Gold on Instagram and shared her excitement.
Mohit Raina, who played the role of god Shiva in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Mahabharat, currently features as Ashoka in the historical drama Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.