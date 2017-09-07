Michael Jackson's Scream To Release Soon Epic/Legacy Recordings, in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, will release Scream, a collection of 13 of his all-time most danceable tracks

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The album will include Michael Jackson's hits like Thriller (Image courtesy: YouTube) Los Angeles: Highlights Scream also includes a newly created bonus track The album will release on September 29 The mash-up has been remixed by The White Panda Scream, a collection of 13 of his all-time most danceable tracks like Thriller and Dirty Diana, read a statement. Scream also includes a newly created bonus track, Blood on the dance floor X Dangerous, a high-energy five-song mash-up from the acclaimed remixer The White Panda.



Starting from Thursday, fans will be able to access the Blood on the dance floor X Dangerous mash-up of Blood on the dance floor, Dangerous, This place hotel, Leave me alone and Is it scary.



The album will be available in two physical formats, CD and glow-in-dark vinyl (available on October 27) each containing a poster unique to the format.



Fittingly, the poster and cover art conceal the first ever AR (augmented reality) experience created for a Michael Jackson project.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



