Michael Jackson's Scream To Release Soon

Epic/Legacy Recordings, in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, will release Scream, a collection of 13 of his all-time most danceable tracks

Entertainment | | Updated: September 07, 2017 20:17 IST
The album will include Michael Jackson's hits like Thriller (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. Scream also includes a newly created bonus track
  2. The album will release on September 29
  3. The mash-up has been remixed by The White Panda
Late singer Michael Jackson's album Scream is set to release on September 29 on CD and digital. On September 29, Epic/Legacy Recordings, in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, will release Scream, a collection of 13 of his all-time most danceable tracks like Thriller and Dirty Diana, read a statement. Scream also includes a newly created bonus track, Blood on the dance floor X Dangerous, a high-energy five-song mash-up from the acclaimed remixer The White Panda.

Starting from Thursday, fans will be able to access the Blood on the dance floor X Dangerous mash-up of Blood on the dance floor, Dangerous, This place hotel, Leave me alone and Is it scary.

The album will be available in two physical formats, CD and glow-in-dark vinyl (available on October 27) each containing a poster unique to the format.

Fittingly, the poster and cover art conceal the first ever AR (augmented reality) experience created for a Michael Jackson project.


