Meet Jhanvi Kapoor, Pretty In Pink. Click Here For Pics

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jhanvi Kapoor photographed in Bandra, Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Jhanvi was photographed in Bandra on Saturday Jhanvi Kapoor stepped out in pink traditionals Jhanvi Kapoor is yet to announce her Bollywood debut salwar kameez, Jhanvi called for some pretty pictures you won't be able to take your eyes off from. Jhanvi in hues of traditional pink reminded us of when she stepped out in a pale pink kurta and palazzo combo and sent the Internet into a tizzy with her pictures.



Jhanvi Kapoor's no-make up look has suddenly become our favourite - she kept it simple, accessorising just with a hand bag (perhaps her favourite one).

Earlier this year, Jhanvi and Sara sent folks on the Internet quite a bit crazy after they stepped out together Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

often finds a spot of the list of trending showbiz names - she's already the Internet's favourite star kid and fans are eagerly awaiting an an official announcement about her Bollywood debut. Interest was piqued about Jhanvi's career plans after her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor confirmed that Jhanvi will be launched in a Karan Johar film.



However, there is no confirmation on the project yet reports often resurface stating that Jhanvi will co-star with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar in the Hindi remake of Fault In The Stars, which is speculated to be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Mr Johar.





