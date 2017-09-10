Meet Jhanvi Kapoor, Pretty In Pink. Click Here For Pics

Dressed in pink salwar kameez, Jhanvi called for some pretty pictures you won't be able to take your eyes off from

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 10, 2017 16:41 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Meet Jhanvi Kapoor, Pretty In Pink. Click Here For Pics

Jhanvi Kapoor photographed in Bandra, Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Jhanvi was photographed in Bandra on Saturday
  2. Jhanvi Kapoor stepped out in pink traditionals
  3. Jhanvi Kapoor is yet to announce her Bollywood debut
Jhanvi Kapoor does it again - she paints Mumbai pink. Jhanvi Kapoor - Sridevi's elder daughter is the favourite celeb kid on the block and the Internet is delighted to have her pictures shared as much as the paparazzi love to spot her. On Saturday, Jhanvi was photographed outside her car in Bandra. Dressed in pink salwar kameez, Jhanvi called for some pretty pictures you won't be able to take your eyes off from. Jhanvi in hues of traditional pink reminded us of when she stepped out in a pale pink kurta and palazzo combo and sent the Internet into a tizzy with her pictures.

Jhanvi Kapoor's no-make up look has suddenly become our favourite - she kept it simple, accessorising just with a hand bag (perhaps her favourite one).
 
jhanvi ndtv

Jhanvi Kapoor photographed in Mumbai
jhanvi ndtv

Jhanvi Kapoor photographed in Bandra


Earlier this year, Jhanvi and Sara sent folks on the Internet quite a bit crazy after they stepped out together dressed almost identically. Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is introducing herself in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.
 
sara ali khan ndtv

Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport


Jhanvi Kapoor often finds a spot of the list of trending showbiz names - she's already the Internet's favourite star kid and fans are eagerly awaiting an an official announcement about her Bollywood debut. Interest was piqued about Jhanvi's career plans after her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor confirmed that Jhanvi will be launched in a Karan Johar film.

However, there is no confirmation on the project yet reports often resurface stating that Jhanvi will co-star with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar in the Hindi remake of Fault In The Stars, which is speculated to be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Mr Johar.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READBank Fixed Deposits (FDs): 7 Rules You May Not Know

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................