Mandana Karimi Drops Domestic Violence Case Against Husband: Reports

Actress Mandana Karimi, who filed a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta, reportedly took back her complaint to 'save her marriage,' reported Mumbai Mirror. In July, Mandana told mid-day that her in-laws 'threw her out of her matrimonial house,' after which she filed the domestic case. Now, Mandana filed an application to withdraw the case, which was allegedly opposed by Gaurav Gupta and his family, stated a Mumbai Mirror report. Mandana in her application said that she wanted to withdraw the complaint as she wants to stay with her husband and this was the only way to communicate with Gaurav Gupta.
Mandana in her complaint has also requested her in-laws to return her personal belongs and dog, which Gaurav told Mumbai Mirror she can have back until "she does not start claiming expenses for the dog." Mandana is currently living in the service apartment, the expenses of which are paid for by Gaurav Gupta. He told Mumbai Mirror that he did not insist Mandana to retract her case and she wants to return because she doesn't want to live in the flat he's offered. Gaurav also added that if Mandana is "genuinely interested in an amicable settlement" then he would leave it to the "court to pass its orders."
In her initial complaint in July, Mandana demanded Rs 10 lakh as monthly maintenance and Rs 2 crore as compensation "for the trauma and agony caused, and loss of career and business," reported mid-day. She had alleged that Gaurav forced her to quit acting. There were reports that Mandana's work permit was also at stake after Ekta Kapoor (whose Balaji Films was in charge of renewing her work permit) revoked her support.
Meanwhile, Gaurav's brother Gautam Gupta alleged that Mandana 'harassed' his family. "She wanted to withdraw the complaint as she would be answerable to the court if she continued with the proceedings," reported Mumbai Mirror. Mandana also reportedly 'hated' Gautam's finacee Smriti Khanna (Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi).
Of Gaurav and Gautam's allegations, Mandana told Mumbai Mirror: "I am not doing this to clarify my position or justify certain steps I was compelled to protect myself physically and emotionally. I never intended to, in the past, nor at any point in the future, get into a union with Gaurav for monetary gains. That he, of all people, should misinterpret my intentions, a man I intended to spend the rest of my life with and start a family with would stoop so low as to stand against me instead of with me, is equally devastating."
Mandana Karimi married Gaurav Gupta in January. Mandana has participated in reality show Bigg Boss and has worked in films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Main Aur Charles.